Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms today. It’s no surprise that getting new likes and followers on Instagram is essential for businesses, brands, and individuals alike.

After all, with more likes and followers comes more engagement, which can help your account grow in popularity and visibility. But what are some of the best ways to get more likes and followers on Instagram? And how do you keep them coming once you have them?

One of the most important things to remember when trying to increase your likes and followers on Instagram is that quality always trumps quantity. Sure, it may seem tempting to buy hundreds or even thousands of fake likes or followers in order to make your account look more appealing – but this kind of short-term thinking can actually do more harm than good. For one thing, buying Instagram followers or likes from unknown vendors often means that you’re getting accounts that are either fake or inactive, which won’t help your account in the long run.

Additionally, it can also make your account look like a sham if you suddenly have tons of new likes and followers one day but none the next – which will likely turn off some of your real followers.

So what’s the best way to get new likes and followers on Instagram? The key is to post high-quality content that is both engaging and interesting to your target audience. This can mean anything from sharing photos of your products, posting eye-catching graphics or infographics with useful information, running contests or giveaways.

To learn more about these best working methods, continue reading through our complete list below.

10 Ways to Increase Your Instagram Followers and Likes

1. Use relevant hashtags in your posts to increase the chances of your content being discovered by people who are interested in similar topics. And with new hashtags coming and going all the time, this is pretty much an endless supply of free promotion that you can take advantage of.

2. Post regularly to stay top-of-mind and maintain a steady stream of engagement with your followers. This can also help you build a reputation as an authority on your chosen topic or field.

3. Engage with others on Instagram by liking and commenting on their content, and they will be more likely to do the same for you in return. This can help grow both your audience and your network of potential collaborators or clients.

4. Run contests or giveaways that encourage users to follow or engage with you in some way, such as reposting one of your images or tagging their friends in a comment. This can be an effective way to quickly build your audience and get more visibility for your account.

5. Collaborate with other Instagram users to cross-promote content, share audiences, or work together on projects. This can help you reach a new audience that might not have otherwise found you, and it can also strengthen existing relationships with your followers and other influencers in your field.

6. Join and actively participate in relevant online communities or forums where Instagram users gather to discuss topics related to your niche or industry. This is a great way to connect with potential collaborators as well as build your reputation as an expert in your field by sharing your knowledge and insights with others.

7. Follow other Instagram users who share content similar to yours, and look for opportunities to engage with them by liking or commenting on their posts. This can help you build your network of potential audience members and potential collaborators as well. The option is also there to view Instagram anonymously, which can give you a different viewing experience than when you are logged in.

8. Use tools like Canva, Layout, or PicStitch to create custom collages or photo grids featuring multiple images that tell a story or highlight different aspects of your brand or business. This can be a great way to showcase your products, services, team, office environment, etc., and attract attention from potential customers and followers.

9. Consider working with an influencer marketing agency such as Tribe Influencers to connect with social media influencers who have large followings in your target market and may be interested in collaborating with you. This can be an effective way to quickly grow your audience and reach a new target market that might not otherwise have found you on Instagram.

10. Finally, remember that the key to building a strong following on Instagram is consistency – keep posting regularly, engage with others in your niche or industry, use relevant hashtags, and cultivate genuine relationships with other users in order to steadily build your audience over time.

How to Get the Most Out of Your Instagram Marketing Efforts

No matter what your expertise or talents are with social media marketing, it’s something every personal brand and business should invest time in. To get started, simply take a look at each of the recommendations listed above, and start implementing them daily.

It’s not enough to simply know about each of these winning recommendations and marketing strategies, they actually need to be put into place and have their results measured in the process.

By putting these strategies into practice consistently, you should start seeing more followers and likes on your posts in no time!