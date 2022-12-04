What is an electric tandem bike?

An electric tandem bike is like a traditional tandem bicycle, with the key difference being that it is powered by an electric motor and battery. It has two or more seats, a rear rack, and a frame designed to carry multiple riders. You can choose between a pedal-assist or a throttle-controlled electric tandem bicycle – both of these models are fantastic for people who want to cycle as a hobby or for fitness. On tandem bicycles with a pedal-assist feature, the motor engages only when the pedals are rotating. The rider can control the amount of power that is generated by the motor by using the built-in console system on the bike. On throttle-controlled tandem bicycles, the throttle provides direct power to the motor to reach its top speed without pedaling.

If you love cycling and want to be in the company of a loved one, buying an electric tandem bicycle will allow you to have double the fun! Here are some benefits of riding an electric tandem bike:

Bring your loved ones out for the ride! – Cycling alone can start to feel a bit lonely after a while for some. With an electric tandem, bring a friend, loved one, or workout buddy for the ride! The added seat will render your rides more dynamic and exciting, and will create memories that you will cherish for a lifetime.

They are easier to maintain – Electric tandem bikes are built with robust, high quality materials and are incredibly durable. When compared to more traditional forms of transportation such as cars and motorcycles, electric tandems are much easier and cheaper to maintain, as there are no insurance or registration fees, and no license requirements are needed to ride.

More people, more power! – As electric tandem bikes are designed to carry more than one person, they are equipped with a more powerful electrical system to support the extra weight with ease! Some of the more performance-focused electric tandem bicycles have batteries that can last over 30 miles on a single charge, which is more than enough for daily commutes and weekend excursions.

Electric tandems are accessible for beginner and experienced cyclists – Electric tandem bikes are great for both beginners and the experienced alike. If you are a beginner, you can start off with a lower-powered electric tandem bicycle, and move up to higher-powered ones as you get more experience.

A fantastic way to stay in shape – Electric tandem bikes can help you lead a more active lifestyle and stay in shape. Cycling on a tandem is an excellent way to exercise and relieve stress. Cycling alone can feel a bit lonely for some, but with an electric tandem bike you can hit the road with speed and style with your workout buddy!

Owning an electric tandem bike can be a great addition to your lifestyle, and can add more fun and excitement to your usual cycling routine. Not to mention, these bikes’ eye-catching design and geometry will be turning heads wherever you and your cycling partner-in-crime ride. So, what are you waiting for? There is an electric tandem bike out there for everyone – ride in style today!