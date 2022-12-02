When you talk about the biggest smartphone brands in the country, vivo’s name pops up during the conversation. Over the last decade, the Chinese OEM has repeatedly proved its innovative prowess and technological ingenuity. For instance, the vivo X1, launched a decade ago in 2012, became the world’s first smartphone to feature a dedicated built-in Hi-Fi audio amplifier. The brand then introduced its first smartphone to the country in 2014 – vivo X5 Max, which was widely regarded and heralded as the world’s thinnest smartphone at the time.

Through the years, vivo has spearheaded technological innovations in the smartphone segment. Vivo phones are also known for their incredible camera modules and crisp, immersive displays. The company continued to surprise its legion of followers, as it introduced India’s first range of colour-changing glass phones earlier this year when it unveiled the vivo V23 series handsets. Thus, vivo phones have many admirers, with the majority of its loyal fanbase belonging to the 18-24 age group (65%, to be specific).

Here are a few reasons why vivo phones are so popular among teenagers and young adults in India.

Affordable pricing

The most important aspect that appeals to youngsters – and drives smartphone sales – is the price tag. Vivo phones are offered at affordable prices, as the brand is known for packing best-in-class features in nominally-priced handsets. The economies of scale make this possible; that is, by lowering the costs, vivo sells millions of handsets in the country every year. Earlier this year, vivo announced its plans to increase its production capacity from 50 million units to 60 million units in the country, along with exporting ‘Made-in-India’ hardware. The brand eventually aims to scale up to 120 million units annually, and this enables the brand to enjoy record profits while offering competitively-priced smartphones. You can find vivo phones from ₹6,000 to around ₹80,000 in the country, and teenagers can obtain incredibly powerful mobile phones for less than ₹15,000.

Incredible price-performance ratio

Lowering the cost of vivo phones does not translate to inferior handsets. These smartphones come with an incredible price-performance ratio, and give you the best bang for your buck. For instance, one of the most popular handsets in the budget segment is the vivo Y20. Available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, this smartphone costs between ₹16,000 and ₹18,000. However, vivo Y20 packs features you can find in devices from upper mid-range and mid-premium segments. From a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W FastCharge technology to a 13MP AI triple camera at the back, the handset comes with excellent features. Additionally, Multi-Turbo 3.0 and Ultra Game Mode make the vivo Y20 a potent gaming device, while it runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android v10 to offer a seamless UX.

Leveraging latest technology

Vivo relies heavily on its R&D to stay ahead of its competition. Teenagers and young adults today want the latest technologies and features at affordable prices, and vivo phones cater to their needs. For instance, if you want a handset that resembles a premium device at a fraction of the cost, you can purchase the vivo V23 model. Boasting a Fluorite AG Glass panel that changes colours depending on the type of light reflected from the surface, this mobile phone exudes elegance and luxury.

The company is also set to launch its first foldable smartphone – vivo X Fold, which will be the first foldable handset to receive TÜV Rheinland’s “Reliable Folding” Certification.

Furthermore, vivo has also partnered with ZEISS to co-engineer the cameras for its flagship smartphones. These vivo phones come with the most-advanced anti-reflective coating – ZEISS T* Coating, which enhances visible light transmission and image quality, and reduces reflections.

Class-leading cameras

Talking about vivo phones’ cameras, the brand is known to offer best-in-class camera phones across segments. With advanced algorithms, numerous filters and optimised hardware and software packages, vivo phones let you capture truly captivating images. In the budget segment, you will find vivo Y21T and vivo Y20, with the former sporting a 50MP triple rear camera. Vivo S1 Pro, vivo V19 and vivo V23 Pro are excellent camera phones in the mid-range segment. You will find vivo V17 Pro for less than ₹30,000, which comes with a 32MP dual pop-up selfie camera module. The brand’s flagship phones from the X series are arguably the best camera phones in the flagship category.

Teenagers and young adults are obsessed with photography, and these phones satiate their thirst for clicking pro-grade images using their smartphones. Apart from best-in-class cameras, vivo phones also come with RAM expansion technology, proprietary FastCharge technology and ultra-dynamic processors.

You can purchase a vivo smartphone in any segment to enjoy seamless performance and superior user experience. If you are on the hunt for a new smartphone in the sub-₹15,000 segment, you can rely on vivo Y20 to fuel your gaming, photography and binge-watching sessions.