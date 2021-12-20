Whether you are getting your first ever horse or are an existing horse owner, there is a lot to consider before your new addition is on their way. Requiring a lot of prior research and preparation, getting your hands on all of the equipment and bits and bobs you will need as part of everyday horse care in advance can help make the process as smooth as possible. To keep things as simple as possible, we’ve pulled together 5 tips for you to consider before the big day comes.

Choose a rug

Keeping your horse warm and cosy is a priority, ensuring they are comfortable whatever the weather. The best rug will depend on their lifestyle; with their age, health and living conditions all being big factors in the level of warmth they will need to keep them happy and healthy. One of the more versatile solutions is turnout rugs, being suitable for the milder weather and keeping their body protected from the rain and dirt.

Establish budgets

Owning a horse is a big commitment which will be an ongoing investment. As well as the initial cost of buying your horse, ongoing finances will include board of their stable, feed, medical bills and other equipment that will be needed day to day. As well as the essentials, riding tack, clothing, competition entry and transport are additional expenses to factor in. Write down a realistic breakdown of all of the costs involved and ensure that you will be able to stay on top of these expenses.

Picking a breed

When you are picking out the perfect companion, there are a lot of different things to take into account to ensure you and your horse are a good match. With a variety of breeds which are each known for different characteristics, do your research beforehand. For a mor quiet and docile breed, opt for draft horses but if you are looking for a more active breed, opt for something like a thoroughbred.

Get a vet check

Once you’ve found what looks like a great option, it is always worth getting a professional veterinary expert to undergo a health check to identify any potential health concerns. By undergoing these observations and general health tests, you can be sure that your new horse is as described to minimise any upsetting issues down the line. In some cases, sellers may administer sedatives or other drugs before you visit your horse to enhance their performance and improve their appeal, giving false expectations on the horse’s behaviour.

Prepare in advance

Now that you’ve picked the perfect horse to bring home, get ready for the big day but having everything you could need to hand. By stocking up on feed, supplements, bedding, grooming accessories and a water bucket, you will be ready to welcome your horse into their new home and be able to spend your time focusing on them, building up that all important bond and being able to provide the level of care and attention that they need.