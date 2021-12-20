As trading crypto is fully legal in the United Kingdom, more and more British decide to try earning on it. So, after they scrutinize a dozen guides and get a clear idea of how such investments work, they face the next essential question ― which online service to choose for trading? We know that, when you have limited experience in this sphere, selecting a source suiting your needs is a true challenge. So, we have a list of the best UK services for you.

We suppose it would be logical to start from guidelines on how to find a perfect trading platform for your personal needs. We recommend you focus on the following aspects:

· Regulation by the FCA. That will add to the overall security.

· Accepting clients from the UK.

· Support of British pounds as a main account currency. In such a case, you will not need to pay for money exchanging all the time.

· Available altcoins. Certainly, most beginners focus on a few most popular coins, but, over some time, you will probably decide to diversify your portfolio.

· Trading commissions and other fees. These may include withdrawal charges, inactivity penalties, and others.

· Payment methods. Make sure you will be able both to deposit your balance and withdraw the income received quickly, cheaply, and conveniently.

· Research features. Decent market analysis is a key to high profits.

· Other users’ reviews. Find them on some outside aggregator.

Now, let us present our rating of the best crypto exchanges UK in our opinion:

1. Coinbase ― the most common choice among both beginners and experienced investors (they usually opt for Coinbase Pro);

2. Binance ― the best source for intense daily trading;

3. Cex.io ― a leader among local services;

4. CoinJar UK ― the most comfortable terms for exchanging coins for pounds and vice versa;

5. eToro ― the best for copying other trader’s deals and earning passively;

6. Kraken ― a comprehensive education system including highly informative guides, videos, newsfeed, analytics;

7. Crypto.com ― the safest choice due to regulation by multiple organizations around the world;

8. LocalBitcoins ― the most profitable terms for trading Bitcoin;

9. Bittrex ― advanced charting features;

10. Exmo ― a leading peer-to-peer platform;

11. Currency.com ― extremely cheap trading fees;

12. CryptoHopper ― a perfect choice for those who plan to use trading robots.

So, we believe that the recommendations above will help you find a source, which will allow you to reach great results in trading and turn this activity into a substantial source of income.