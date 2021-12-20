Regardless of who you work for or what position you hold, it is crucial to have a good memory. It allows you to perform your duties faster and better and to feel more confident. How to improve memory with an app? Many mobile apps today promise to enhance memorization, but which ones deserve attention?

Rating Of The Best Memory Apps

If you are thinking about how to improve your memory, then mobile apps are a great solution. They are easy to use, affordable, and perform well. Among the most popular and effective are:

memoryOS;

Lumosity;

Fit Brains Trainer;

CogniFit Brain Fitness;

Happify.

Let’s take a look at the features of each memory game app and try to find out which one is better.

memoryOS

How to improve short-term memory? The two-time world memory champion Jonas von Essen knows the answer to this question for sure. Previously, he also had problems with memorization. After years of training, he developed his program to improve memory, ready to share with you. With his support, a unique memory app was developed, thanks to which you can:

Get structured memory;

Get instant recall;

Improve the state of memory;

Сreate large storage.

The memory game app is based on the mind palace theory, which has been very popular over the past few years. Thanks to memoryOS, you will be able to master this complex technique and the ability to memorize in a reasonably short time.

Lumosity

Lumosity is a pretty good mobile app that knows exactly how to improve short-term memory. Here you will find an interactive interface, joyful learning, and many surprises. The training includes three different games that are aimed at improving overall memory.

This simulator is as easy to use as possible and shows promising results.

Fit Brains Trainer

How to improve memory with an app? Fit Brains Trainer is a well-known application that trains not only memory but also logical thinking and can increase IQ level if you train hard.

Different tasks are aimed at other brain parts, which allows you to develop comprehensively. The main advantage of the service is that the application is entirely free.

CogniFit Brain Fitness

A team of neuroscientists created this project, and we have to admit that they have achieved excellent results. They studied the parts of the brain that are responsible for storing information and determined which actions affect it more. The creators assure that just 15 minutes a day with this application will notice colossal progress.

Happify

This application aims not only to improve your memory but also to change your outlook in general. It wants to teach a person to see the good in everyday things, to forget about troubles. Practice shows that the brain generally works much better in a happy person and the ability to memorize improves.

Why Are Mobile Memory Apps So Popular?

How to improve your memory? The easiest and most reliable way to fix memory is with mobile apps. Practice shows that if you use memoryOS for only 20-30 minutes every day, you will be able to evaluate the result in a few weeks.

The advantage of this solution is that you do not need to go somewhere, train in a group, or devote a lot of time to training. In general, you can practice wherever and whenever you want.

The technique developed by Jonas von Essen has already proven its effectiveness in people of all ages. It doesn’t matter what the state of your memory is now, who you work for, and how much you don’t; with regular training, the result will not be long in coming.

Conclusion

How to improve memory with an app? If you notice problems with memorization or want to improve the state of your memory, then the mobile app is the perfect solution. Here you will find fun simulators, specific training, and excellent results. In addition, most of the services are provided free of charge here, and for an additional fee, you can get some other recommendations. Everything has been done here to find an individual approach to each person and not act in a stereotyped manner.