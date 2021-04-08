In 2021, as in the past, people want popularity.

Likes, subscriptions, reposts – every tiktoker who has ever seen famous bloggers wants all this. This is noticeable on major social networks like Instagram,

Facebook and, of course, Tik Tok. In the latter, people compete for the championship in followers and likes, coming up with various challenges, inserting hashtags and doing everything to attract the largest possible audience.

But how can you achieve a high level of popularity without thinking about content, but simply attracting people? You will find out about this by reading this article, which contains 10 tips for boosting followers in Tik Tok.

What you need to consider

Before proceeding with the methods of boosting followers, it is worth making it clear that when you get followers, you do not guarantee your “live” popularity. The only benefit that such an “artificial” method will bring is an increase in the number of people subscribing to your account. They will do several things, but not guaranteed:

Like your posts;

Repost on other social networks;

Go to broadcasts as spectators.

However, if you are sure that it is worth cheating followers, then you can start describing the tips.

Wrap-up sites in Tik Tok

In the business of promotion, sometimes you need to go for non-standard actions and come up with your own ways. However, you can try the presented options, and if they are not very effective, you can also derive your own and try them out. In short, you need to think a lot about how to attract an audience to your account, and this is not so easy as it seems at first glance. But if you try, you can get a couple of thousand followers on your own.

If you do not have the time or desire to engage in a long recruitment of followers, then it is quite possible to use the services of various services that promote accounts or partially add activity on clips. You can buy tiktok followers or promotion of account from such sites cheaply – for about $18. And the result will delight anyone who needs a little more followers than they currently have. Moreover, if you give an account to another person, he is guaranteed to find those people who will become active on new records and, therefore, in the future, he will also be able to attract other users to your profile. Therefore, you may be pleasantly surprised when, after promotion, you will have a lot of people who appreciate your efforts on clips.

All these Internet resources are recommended to be used in the event that you want not to bother about promoting your profile and attract many followers, spending precious time, as well as efforts in order to maximize the interest of people in your content. But still, cooperation with these partners requires at least some amount that you can give reciprocally to followers and additional activity related to your videos.

Mutual PR account

As different people used to do on social networks, they subscribed to each other, and they do so now. However, you should take into account the fact that after a while certain people whom you attracted may unsubscribe. Therefore, you need to force them to remain signed. By the way, some people independently find and watch publications, and also recommend users to their friends, which is why your popularity is growing. Although not much, there will be progress (however, this does not always work and not with everyone).

Shooting quality content

This one follows from the previous method. If some users notice your content is very high quality – unusual effects, creative ideas, etc., then this video will spread and pay attention to you. As mentioned earlier, this is not so easy as it seems. However, you need to try and understand that if you do something “on the loose”, you will get the same result.

The conclusion is this: in order for new people to come to your account, you need to show diligence and show that you are not playing with toys, but are seriously engaged in your activities and are ready to make high-quality clips.

Comments on clips of other users

Most of the people on Tik Tok go into comments and read what others write. There it is sometimes noticeable that someone asks for attention and shows that it is worth doing. Usually, there the authors cling literally with a couple of words that are not purely random, but specifically specially selected. So it makes sense to try it – in most cases, the result depends on how well thought out the comment. However, it is not necessary

writing blatant spam or making meaningful comments on a topic will not attract an audience.

Participation in challenges

If you keep up with society and take part in challenges, then both those around you and you will enjoy it. This is because you will not only be able to test your ability to shoot video, but also realize that you were able to ultimately deliver the result to others who appreciate it. In addition, such events are quite interesting, and sometimes even absurd to the point of laughter. And therefore, it is strongly recommended to take part in such, because it is so possible to recharge with positive emotions for the whole day.

Using hashtags

Hashtags are a way to attract a large number of people like you. That is, this way you will show what you like and how you can show content for the keywords specified in the tags. Thus, recruiting like-minded followers will become possible, because you will clearly show what is interesting to you.

Moreover, for many, hashtags will allow you to find suitable content in various sections. And if the video turns out to be interesting and other users grow your tiktok likes it, new people will join you, wishing to continue to contemplate various clips on the topics that you are guided by.

PR in other social networks

When you become a popular person not only on Tik Tok, but also on Instagram, Facebook, as well as other social media. networks, then you need to attract attention using other accounts. For example, if you have a lot of posts on your profile, as well as a sufficiently large audience reach, then it would be a good option to state your account on the wall or in the story. This is the most effective way to recruit subscriptions, but considering that you have developed well your accounts on other social networks.

Using the ideas of “viral” videos

If you notice any catchy video that is gaining popularity very, very quickly – do not hesitate, but use the idea to shoot the video. In this way, you can become part of the topic that gets attention. Therefore, it is possible to snatch some of the new followers, because people who stumble upon your work will understand that you are in the subject. This means that they will be interested in you and want to know more about your content. For example, using a video that gets 1 million views or more as a reference, you are guaranteed to get about 5-10 thousand new followers if you do a good job on a new video.

Use-of-ideas-viral-rollers

Creating a duet with other bloggers

Dating other users who are very popular will be very helpful. This is due to the fact that if you appear in the video of this person and he leaves a link to your account, then some of the fans of this author will be interested in you, and therefore, additional views and likes are provided. Plus, by talking to more experienced TikTokers, you will gain experience and may also be able to find something new in terms of audience engagement tips.

Experimenting and analyzing views

To understand what people like, it is not enough to follow trends and participate in challenges.

It is possible that users will log into your account, as well as show some activity, but this does not always work the way you want. It is necessary to analyze the activity of people under different groups of videos.

If in one type there are few views and likes, and in the other – more, then choose development in the direction of the latter. If you stay with the old idea, then you will not have the popularity and large number of followers that you desire.

Therefore, experiment and choose the best option for the subject of videos for publication.

Cheat from Android through applications

Considering all the listed tips, you can cheat directly through the official Tik Tok client or messengers of other social networks from your phone on the Android platform. The increase in the number of followers depends on which method you choose.

That is, it is possible to try different methods using standard social media clients.

There are no restrictions for the user – you just need to independently invent or use ready-made ways to cheat without money in various applications on Android. And this will not cause difficulties, because most people know how to use the standard clients of Tik Tok, and other social networks.

Conclusion

You are provided with 2 options for “pumping” your account on Tik Tok – paid and free. And which one to choose depends on the skills of promotion and attracting new people to the number of its followers.

If you want it easier, the choice lies on the use of specialized sources, and if you want to use your own abilities, it is recommended to heed the advice on free cheating.