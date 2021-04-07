The Skully Fenix AR helmet is a product that has won several prestigious design awards. This is the ultimate headgear when it comes to the active motorcycle rider. The helmet is designed to minimize impacts while providing complete protection for your head, and other essential parts of your body. When I reviewed the helmet, I was surprised by how well built the helmet was, and the overall comfort that the helmet provided. Here are my comparisons with other top helmet models.

Various features of Skully Fenix helmet

The Skully Fenix is the perfect design for an all-round, durable helmet. The shell and liner are lightweight and built well, and the controls are easy to use and operate with a three-pronged helmet mount.

This is the first helmet that comes with a 180-degree camera that offers excellent clarity and a large view when recording video. The lens system includes a flexible cable network that allows you to connect the lens directly to the camera. The lens mount is rigidly mounted to the top of the shell.

The built-in, waterproof scratch-resistant clear lens gives you a clear and unobstructed vision when you’re riding.

The helmet also features built-in UV protection that will keep you safe during long outdoor rides. The lens is easy to remove and replace. The lens is protected by scratch-resistant exterior lens casing. The helmet is comfortable for a full-face helmet, and it easily fits over and through most helmets.

The next features in our reviews are this helmet’s three main features: comfort, durability, and safety. According to this review, the helmet has all the right cushioning and padding features to make your ride more comfortable and secure.

The helmet is also well-made and well-ventilated. It also has a well-placed Vent Shield accessory that keeps the vents from becoming obstructed. This makes for a fast and comfortable helmet, even in demanding riding conditions.

A major feature of this helmet is its rigid, fully-adjustable cheek pads that stay in place throughout the flight of the helmet. This eliminates the need for any bulky, removable pad or lining. The five-layer, breathable silicon gel pad is made of high-quality material that conforms to your cheeks to ensure that your helmet remains comfortable during an uncomfortable ride. The mesh lining is lightweight and stays in place for a snug fit.

A next important feature of this helmet is the fact that the three pads are built into the sides of the cranium rather than on the top of the head like many other helmets. The sides spread the pressure across the entire surface of the skull and not just on the top of the cranium, resulting in a more stable fit. This helps to eliminate the ‘pinched’ look at the top of your head when a helmet loses its seal. The helmet review concludes that this rigid construction is essential to preventing neck fatigue during a long flight.

A last feature is the fact that it comes with a precision-fit chin strap and a crash-resistant, impact absorbing cheek pad. Many previous models were prone to sagging after multiple rides, resulting in discomfort for the rider and an increase in headaches for the driver.

The chin strap ensures that the helmet does not slip or move while in use. Even in demanding riding conditions, the helmet remains securely in place thanks to the crash-resistant construction. In addition, it prevents your head from getting hit or pressed in the event of an accident.

There is a ventilated side panel that allows increased airflow and cooling for your head. There are also a fully adjustable windscreen and removable leather brown strap. Finally, there are interchangeable front and rear lens with interchangeable lens caps. These lens caps can be easily changed during the times you do not need tinting.

This review concludes with a good design and sturdy construction, which make the Skully Fenix ARL Dirt Bike Helmet stands out among the competition.