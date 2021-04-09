Overview

Raid: Shadow Legends is a multi-player turn-based role-playing game developed by Plarium Games. Initially, this game was released on July 29, 2018. Due to its best features and unique gameplay, this game got high popularity.

There are hundreds of characters available for players in this game. This game works on multiple devices like Android and iOS. The PC game lovers can download Raid: Shadow Legends on PC by using an android emulator.

Top Characters

Raid: Shadow Legends is a turn-based role-playing game that has multiple game modes. It is a multi-player game with hundred of champions.

There are many champions with different ranks available in this game. Each champion has special abilities. The champions are available in different tiers.

It is a role-playing game, and there is a great role of champions in this game. In this game, the developers are continuously adding new champions. There are different categories for these new and old characters. Some characters are common, and some are uncommon. The common characters are available at the start of the game, uncommon are rare, and you need to upgrade the common characters.

In this game, there are also Epic and rare characters. The most important character of the game is legendary characters. In this game, we will discuss the top legendary characters.

Top Legendary Characters

As we mentioned above, this game is full of characters, and also, the characters also play an important role in this game. The legendary characters are the rarest characters of this game. Here we will discuss some legendary characters of this game.

Zavia

The Zavia is a top legendary character of this game. It is a female character with powerful abilities. She is a top attacking character. It deals with the great damage.

Her best-attacking abilities help you to defeat the enemies.

She has a special ability that poison the enemies. This character possesses three abilities: high attacking, high damage dealer, and poison the enemies at the same time. So we recommend you to add this character to your team and get more benefits. It will help you to progress quickly in the game.

Arbiter

The Arbiter is also a legendary character of Raid: Shadow Legends. This character is also called an all-rounder character. This character has all the abilities.

It is the best support champion and can buff the allies. It also debuffs the enemies with her strong attacking abilities. This character has a unique ability that it revive her dead allies.

Due to this ability, it is the dream champion of every player. It also has another unique ability that it carries the army for the long haul.

Considering these best abilities; we recommend adding this character to your game and become the champion of Raid: Shadow Legends.

Miscreated Monsters

In the above article, we have discussed the attacking and damage dealing characters, and now we discuss a health point character for team protection.

The Miscreated Monsters have high health points and protecting abilities. It is a male epic champion with the best protecting and shielding abilities. This character has special abilities of healing. He can heal his allies and himself.

Miscreated Monsters is best for every game mode because you need health points in every game mode. He saves his allies from death by increasing their health and by healing the injured allies.

In this way, this character will support your team and help you to quickly progress in the game. We strongly recommend you use this character for a better experience.

Peydma

The peydma is the best defense champion of this game. It has strong defense abilities. It is a powerful attack dealer and decreases the attack of enemies.

It also healed the buffs and promoted the allies in battle. This character tries to keep all the allies though out the battle. This character can deal with great damage and protect allies from death. If you want to become the champion of this game, add this best defense character to your team. It will help your team by dealing with attacking enemies.

Can I Play Raid: Shadow Legends on PC?

Raid: Shadow Legends can be played on both Android and iOS devices.

The game has the best graphics, and people want to enjoy its graphics. On smartphones, the graphics of the game are not clear due to the small screen. Therefore most people want to play this game on PC, and they are thinking that can they play this game on PC.

The answer to this question is yes; people can play this game on PC easily. To play Raid: Shadow Legends and other android games on PC, people need to install an android emulator on their PC. Many android emulators are available to play games on PC, but the best android emulator is LDPlayer.

What is LDPlayer?

LDPlayer is a famous and popular android emulator used for PC gaming purposes. This android emulator is considered as the best android emulator due to its useful and best features. This emulator has the best 3D graphics and a simple interface.

It supports all the android versions, and it also allows the users to use the external game controllers to play the game easily. The interface of this emulator can be managed easily by every user. Also, there are many useful settings; when activated, the players can play the game easily.

How to download LDPlayer?

After reading about the LDPlayer, you probably think that how to download LDPlayer on PC. So we discuss its downloading process. The downloading process of this emulator simple and easy. It does not require special skills. Here we discuss the basic points of downloading.