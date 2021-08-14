If you’re starting out with Leagues in PoE, here’s the best choices for you.

There’s little to dispute that Path of Exile is one of the best ARPG titles on the market today. One of the main reasons as to why it’s popular doesn’t lie with it unique take on the PoE currency system, or even the fact that its free to play. A lot of it boils down to the use of leagues, that come with regular updates and offer an alternative form of gameplay experience. Here we will be discussing what the very best leagues are in Path of Exile.

Legacy

The 3.0 patch that came out for PoE saw previous leagues being bundled together into a single entity. The last league to be released prior to this patch being introduced was Legacy.

What made this league special was Leaguestones. These would bring in particular league mechanics that would appear in the following zone before you. You could use three at a time which as you can imagine made things pretty exciting. They weren’t perfect by any means, but the frantic nature that they possessed had players coming back for more. As a neat little touch, you could get legacy items as they were prior to nerfing. These were found in Reliquary Treasure Chests in the league.

Metamoprh

The great thing about Metamorph was that it strayed away from the typical league format of clearing at speed. This time, we are focusing on boss fights, which is something that is bound to attract those who enjoy a good ARPG.

What’s more, you could harvest the organs of your foes to make them into a boss, which isn’t surprising given the name of the league. Overall, you’re looking at a league that focuses more on fun than something that mixes everything up for the better, but that’s what we are looking for from this league.

Breach

The Breach league is what many would consider being the blueprint for a Path of Exile league. It’s simple, fun to play and should be something that the developers look back on closely when introducing new leagues.

In this league, you can expect a lot of PoE currency to drop from the demons found within. You can also use the Splinters that drop to make Breachstones, which sees players fighting against bosses to get uniques. It truly was a fine example of everything that you would want from a league when playing PoE.

Harbringer

This league saw the introduction of new Ephemeral enemies that would haul spirited foes your way to do battle with. This would drop pieces of PoE currency upon their demise, though nobody was exactly holding out for an Exalted Orb or anything.

New PoE currency items were a massively welcome addition with this league, as was the Breachhead map that came with it. With the former, players could reroll maps that were in the same tier as each other, or a tier above. You could also reroll Uniques with the same base to make into a different item if you wish.

Delve

Earlier, we discussed the impact of Breach, and how many leagues should take what makes it special and apply it to their own. The formula of opening up a portal and destroying the monsters that pass through for valuable loot was seemingly the pinnacle of leagues. However, Delve, which is praised by many players as the very best league that Path of Exile and Grinding Gear Games has to offer, didn’t exactly follow this trend.

Instead, Delve focused on bringing in a dungeon that was procedurally-generated for you to explore. As you progressed through the dungeon, you would see the difficulty continue to rise. That said, with risk came reward. You would be able to get your hands on precious loot and items that would certainly raise eyebrows on PoE Trade. New crafting items being brought in also carried the Delve league to the dizzying heights of popularity that you see it at today.

So as you can see, you have some great adventures ahead of you when participating in leagues. Sure, there are some that will appeal to you more than others. Not to mention, there are some leagues out there that are never likely to appear on a list of best leagues, to put it mildly. If you haven’t experienced any of these leagues so far, and you’re looking for fun, new PoE currency, and general pandemonium, then you will feel right at home with these choices.

Have you tried any of these leagues in Path of Exile? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!