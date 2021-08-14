There is a lot to do when you are playing OSRS in terms of challenging yourself. You might be looking to go from rags to riches by collecting as much OSRS gold as possible. Or maybe you spend a lot of time grinding your skills to 99. Well, if you’d like to really challenge yourself, then check out the following Old School Runescape hardest quests that you can participate in.

Mourning’s End Part II

You have to give credit to this quest in terms of its visual design. Visually, it looks very impressive when you compare it to a lot of other OSRS hardest quests. That is pretty much the last of the compliments that can be given to this quest, unless you really crave painfully hard questing.

The Mourning’s End Part II quest is made up of a light puzzle, in which you are required to use different structures to deflect light in order to open floor panels and doors. Don’t feel ashamed by any means whatsoever if you were to use an Old School Runescape quest guide for this. The puzzle after all is one of the hardest in the entire game.

To prepare, having high agility is a must, and you will be praying melee a lot too so make sure you have the relevant gear. To start the Mourning’s End Part II quest itself, you need to go to Lleyta over in the Elven lands and talk to Arianwyn.

Monkey Madness II

The Monkey Madness sequel is more than worthy of its place on the list. One of the few grandmaster quests in the game, this outing takes you across five chapters with a mixture of puzzling and heavy combat to have to deal with. Stats such as level 69 slayer and 70 crafting are going to be required too, and the ability to make your way past OSRS bosses that will test your abilities to the max.

One particularly difficult aspect of this Monkey Madness II quest is Kruk. This is a mini-boss of sorts that you face in the second chapter. With a variety of styles in his arsenal and the ability to dish out super heavy damage, you are going to have a hard time if you go in unprepared. Then in chapter 3, you have to deal with a difficult puzzle that will make you start again if you fail it.

To make matters worse, you then have to deal with the last OSRS boss that has three phases. You are going to need to be fully prepared for the last phase in particular. You won’t need to whip out the twisted bow, but you might want to buy OSRS gold to help prepare.

Song of the Elves

This is another grandmaster quest where you will need to have your stats mighty high, have on-point reactions and the ability to solve difficult puzzles. We are going to have to contend with another light puzzle here too in this final entry of the elf quest series. Not to mention the last OSRS boss that has an attack that can leave you with a single hitpoints left over. So if you are playing as a hardcore Ironman character, this is going to be a daunting prospect indeed.

To prepare, you will have to get your skills up to 70 in several skills. These include Agility, Herblore, Smithing, Woodcutting, Mining, Farming, Construction and Hunter. To start the Song of the Elves quest itself, go to East Argougne and talk to Elmond.If you need to get some extra OSRS GP by finding OSRS gold for sale, then be sure to do so.

Dragon Slayer II

With requirements that range from 200 quest points, might skill and combat levels, and a whole bunch of Old School Runescape quests that need to be completed, you can see why Dragon Slayer II is on here. Your job is to find a way to unlock a secret room on Lithkren using three key pieces.

In order to do so, you have to survive deadly locations, fight a number of OSRS bosses and once again, solve puzzles. The last OSRS boss is made up of four phases in which you’ll fight several dragons. With high hitpoints and levels, they are most certainly a force to be reckoned with. In fact, this is the toughest quest boss in the game, so make sure that you’re ready.

You are going to need to put as much time in as possible to prepare if you are going to complete these Dragon Slayer II tough quests. You can spend your OSRS gold on the equipment you need, but you’re going to need to get your skills up to scratch and rely on your individual player skills too.

Have you finished these OSRS hardest quests? Let us know your experience in the comments section below!