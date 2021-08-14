If you want to make a primal mooncloth, here’s the method you need to use.

When you are preparing for The Burning Crusade, there’s a lot of factors to take in. You have to try and raise as much WoW TBC gold as you can, and there’s certain items that you can look into as well. One such item is the primal mooncloth, which is what we are going to be looking at today.

What is Primal Mooncloth?

Primal Mooncloth is a form of high-level cloth that you can craft with tailoring. This is one of the very handy WoW TBC Classic items that are available in the game. This is because you can use it to create set items that have bonuses as well as healing spells, so it’s worth looking into.

How to Craft Primal Mooncloth

If you want to craft a primal mooncloth for your WoW TBC Classic account, then you first need to have the tailor stood at a moonwell. These moonwells are an upwelling of water that was created by night elves to bring back their powers. Where the first well originated from is unknown, though we know that they mainly appear in night elf lands in the game.

You can go to the moonwell in Zangarmarsh at the Cenarion Refuge. Once you have crafted the primal mooncloth, the tailor gets the moonwell restoration buff. This gives 12 health and mana for every five seconds, and it lasts for an hour too. The tailors that have the primal mooncloth specialization that will get two primal mooncloth from the mats for one as well.

What is Mooncloth Tailoring?

As for mooncloth tailoring, this is one of the tailoring specializations that you can select from in Shattrath City. This gives a tailor the chance to make two primal mooncloth or moonshroud instead of just a single one. With this specialization, you are also going to get access to certain tailoring recipes as well. When it comes to the three classes that wear cloths, which ranges from mages, priests and warlocks, it is actually priests that are the ones that benefit the most. The reason for this is that they can make WoW TBC Classic items using spirit and set bonuses that can go towards healing, which is naturally very helpful.

How to Become a Mooncloth Tailor

If you want to get into mooncloth tailoring, then you will need to go to Nasmara Moonsong and finish Becoming a Mooncloth Tailor. You need to be at 350 Tailoring if you are to be able to get this quest. You can technically get to 350 Tailoring when you are at level 50, but you will need to be at level 60 for this particular quest.

Completing this quest requires you to head to the moonwell in Cenarion Refuge that we talked about earlier. Use the relevant quest item then finish the quest by going back to Shattrath City.

You may have heard that you can finish this quest at any moonwell in the game. However, this is false. The sample piece of cloth states that you need to go to Zangarmarsh. If you try and go to a different moonwell and craft the sample there, then you will be met with an error message instead.

No mats are needed for you to finish this quest, either. You won’t need to worry about the primal mooncloth crafting cooldown starting too. Once you have completed the quest you can head back to the moonwell, where you will be able to craft two primal mooncloth.

About Tailoring

In the game, Tailoring gives you a lot of different options as far as gear goes. It is considered to be the best-in-slot for a lot of specializations in TBC. Many would say that it is one of the biggest professions in terms of power and how it can change the game in general. You can pair Tailoring with Enchanting, which can then be used to disenchant WoW TBC Classic items as you are leveling. You don’t have to, as you can choose a gathering profession instead if you wish. This would be a good chance to make some WoW TBC gold with mining or herbalism.

If WoW TBC gold is your ultimate goal, then Tailoring is a great choice for you to go with. Primal mooncloth is also something that you should craft to benefit yourself as well. You will be more than prepared for what The Burning Crusade has to offer as long as you have plenty of gold and the right professions to use.

Are you ready for WoW TBC? Let us know in the comments section below!