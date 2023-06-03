SZA is one of the most popular and talented singers in the music industry, known for her unique blend of alternative R&B, neo soul, and hip hop. She has released hit singles and albums such as “Love Galore”, “Ctrl”, and “Good Days”, and has collaborated with artists like Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd. But what about her personal life? Who is SZA dating?

SZA’s Dating History

SZA has been very private about her love life, and has not publicly confirmed any relationship. However, she has been linked to a few celebrities in the past, such as:

: In 2020, Drake revealed in his song “Mr. Right Now” that he dated SZA back in 2008. He rapped, “Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.” SZA later clarified on Twitter that they dated in 2009, when she was 18 years old, and that they are still friends. Scott Sasso : SZA was also rumored to be dating Scott Sasso, the founder of the streetwear brand 10.Deep. They were spotted together at various events and on social media, but neither of them confirmed their relationship status.

: SZA was also rumored to be dating Scott Sasso, the founder of the streetwear brand 10.Deep. They were spotted together at various events and on social media, but neither of them confirmed their relationship status. Kehlani: The most recent rumor about SZA’s love life involves Kehlani, another singer who identifies as a lesbian. In September 2021, the two were seen holding hands while attending Rihanna’s Met Gala afterparty. This sparked speculation that they were dating, especially since Kehlani had previously expressed her admiration for SZA on Twitter.

Are SZA and Kehlani Dating?

Neither SZA nor Kehlani have addressed the rumors about their relationship, so it is unclear if they are dating or just friends. However, some fans have pointed out that they have been friends for a long time, and that holding hands does not necessarily mean they are romantically involved. They have also supported each other’s music and careers over the years.

For example, in 2017, Kehlani tweeted: “SZA IS MY FAVORITE ARTIST AND PERSON IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW I LOVE HER SO MUCH AND SHE DESERVES EVERYTHING GOOD IN THE WORLD.” In 2018, SZA praised Kehlani’s song “Honey” on Instagram: “This song makes me happy idk . I love u @kehlani congratulations on being free n fulla love.”

In 2020, they both appeared on Lizzo’s Instagram stories, where they joked about being a “throuple” with the rapper. They also attended Kehlani’s surprise birthday party in Los Angeles in April 2021.

So, are SZA and Kehlani dating? The answer is: maybe. Until they confirm or deny their relationship status, fans can only speculate and hope for the best for both of them.