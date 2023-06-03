Is Juice Wrld still alive in 2022? This is a question that many fans of the late rapper have been asking, especially after his posthumous album The Party Never Ends was released in December 2021. The album features 15 songs that Juice Wrld recorded before his death, some of which were leaked online earlier. The album also includes collaborations with artists like The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, and Polo G.

The answer to the question, however, is no. Juice Wrld is not alive. He died on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21. He suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The cause of death was an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Juice Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, was one of the most popular and influential artists of his generation. He rose to fame with his hit songs “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same”, which blended emo rap, pop punk, and trap music. He was known for his melodic vocals, catchy hooks, and emotional lyrics that dealt with topics like love, heartbreak, depression, addiction, and death.

Juice Wrld was also a prolific songwriter and freestyler, who claimed to have recorded over 2,000 songs in his short career. According to his record label Grade A Productions, he left behind about 3,000 unreleased songs, some of which are already leaked, and others are scattered across studios worldwide where Juice recorded while visiting.

The label has been deciding how to carry Juice’s legacy forward while staying as true to him as possible. They have been working with his family, friends, and collaborators to release his music and honor his memory. They have also been hosting an annual celebration of life in honor of Juice Wrld on his birthday, December 2.

Juice Wrld’s music has continued to find commercial success years after his death, following an overdose. His posthumous albums Legends Never Die (2020) and The Party Never Ends (2021) both debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the third artist in history to have two posthumous number one albums after Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Juice Wrld’s music has also inspired many other artists and fans across genres and generations. He has been called a voice for the young generation and therapist to millions of kids. His music has also been sampled or referenced by artists like Drake, Eminem, BTS, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Juice Wrld’s impact and influence on music and culture are undeniable. He was a talented and troubled artist who left behind a legacy of songs that touched millions of hearts. He may be gone, but his music lives on. As he said in one of his songs, “Legends never die”.