Stephen Campbell Walking Dead was a cinematographer who worked on the hit AMC series for seven seasons. He passed away on November 4, 2021, at his home in Florida, at the age of 65. His daughter Aubrie announced his death on Facebook, saying that he was “so, so proud” of his work on the show.

Campbell started his career as a camera assistant on Michael Jackson’s Victory Tour in 1984. He later worked on various productions such as The Sopranos, Zombieland, The Punisher, and Monster. He joined The Walking Dead crew in 2013 as a C camera operator and became a director of photography in season 4.

Campbell was responsible for creating some of the most memorable and iconic scenes in the show, such as the burning of Terminus, the death of Beth Greene, the introduction of Negan, the battle with the Whisperers, and the snowstorm in season 9. He also collaborated with directors such as Greg Nicotero, Michael E. Satrazemis, and Angela Kang.

Campbell was praised by his colleagues and friends for his talent, kindness, professionalism, and passion. Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, called him “a magnificent person, a magnificent artist, & a force of calm, peace, & warmth on set”. Angela Kang, the showrunner of The Walking Dead, said he was “a remarkable human” and “a kind and steady presence” on set. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the show, posted a photo of him and Campbell on Instagram and wrote “I love you Steve”.

Campbell is survived by his wife Pamela, his five children Aubrie, Ian, Cameron, Fiona, and Riley, and his three grandchildren. He will be missed by his family, friends, fans, and the entire TWD Family. The episode “No Other Way” from season 11 was dedicated to him.