The flattering cut of the A-line skirt is ideal for accentuating the curves of your waist and hips. The skirt is comfortable and easy to wear, making it a quick choice on a late Monday morning. Styling your A-line is easier than you think. Find what length flatters you, add your favorite shirt to the mix, and you are ready to go.

An Introduction to A-Line Skirts

An A-line skirt has a simple design that fits at the hip and flares to the hem. As the name suggests, the skirt takes the shape of the letter ‘A.’ The most significant advantage of the skirt is that it can be worn to any occasion when styled right. The A-line skirt is considered a fashion classic, with its different versions appearing over the years.

A-Line dresses are another great addition to your wardrobe. Similar to skirts, A-line dresses come with a fitted bodice that flares towards the hem. If you don’t enjoy wearing dresses, you can always style your skirt to look like one!

6 Ways to Style your A-Line Skirt

The A-line skirt is an incredibly versatile piece of clothing that offers you a variety of options when it comes to styling. You can dress it up with a nice blouse or flowy top or keep it casual with a simple t-shirt. There are numerous ways you can style your A-line skirt, and they include the following:

Fit and flare

A fitted top is always the right companion to an A-line skirt. They are perfect for showing off your upper body and complementing the flare of the skirt. Fitted tops come in multiple fabrics, including stretchy bodycon tops to fitted cotton shirts. You can choose a fit depending on your preference.

Jackets or boleros

You can always pair your skirts with jackets or boleros that match them. This makes for a put-together look one can wear to both formal and informal events. You can always find matching blazers for your skirts for important business meetings.

Footwear plays an important role

Wearing the right pair of shoes can make any outfit look amazing. Ankle boots with your leather A-line skirt are an excellent idea for a night of clubbing. On the other hand, a simple shirt will do the trick if you are headed to the office. A-lines are a great addition to any woman’s wardrobe.

Matchy-matchy!

Wearing a matching pair is always a good idea. Co-ord sets are fashionable today and easy to pull off with little to no planning required. A black skirt with a black shirt can make for quite a stunning look. If Selena Gomez’s Alaïa ensemble is something you like, pairing your skirt with a top in the same print is the way to go.

Skirts and shirts

You can always pair your skirt with a suitably fit shirt for any formal event. Skirts have always been the go-to for women in office wear. An A-line skirt fits the bill exactly as it is modest and functional. You can also pair your skirt with a flowy top if you want something fun and playful.

Tuck it in

Tucking in your tops is the way to do it with A-line skirts. It elevates your look by drawing attention to your waist. Women tuck in their shirts for formal occasions to construct a neat and presentable look. It is also fun to knot your shirts if you are heading to a more casual or dressy event.

Why are A-Line Skirts considered Flattering?

A-line skirts and dresses are considered flattering for a range of reasons. The wide variety of styles it comes in also adds to its desirability. Here are a few reasons why women should add an A-line skirt to their shopping cart next time:

They fit all body shapes and sizes.

You don’t need shapewear as A-line skirts are free-flowing and naturally cover any bulges you might find unappealing.

They work to accentuate your waist.

They are fun to style. Add a jacket or a pair of sneakers, and you are ready to hit the runway.

You can dress them up or down depending on what you pair them with.

They are the perfect feminine touch for your wardrobe.

Pair them with any type of footwear, from high tops to high heels.

Depending on your height, you can wear your skirt with the hem either above or below your knee. It would be best for shorter women to wear their A-line skirts above their knees, while tall women can have them longer. Having said that, you can style your look any way you want.

Types of A-line Skirts for your Wardrobe

A-line skirts come in many different styles and designs. You can have your skirts flowy or stiff, based on what you find comfortable. However, here are a few types of fabrics you should consider having your A-line skirts in:

Denim

A-line skirts in denim can always create a fun and peppy look. Pair it with a white tee and sneakers, and you’re ready to head out the door. Denim A-line skirts are perfect for casual occasions like a day out with friends or even a horse race!

Tweed

Tweed is great for a formal and modest look. Long A-line skirts in tweed can be paired with fitted full-sleeve tops and jackets. It is comfortable and warm and a great pick for any chilly day of the week.

Crepe de Chine

Getting a skirt in crepe de chine is a good idea if you find flowy fabrics flattering. You can pair it with different types of tops and wear it to both formal and informal occasions. It is ideal if freely falling fabrics complement your style.

There are several other designs when it comes to A-line skirts. Get them in a few different varieties to pair with your favorite tops and shirts.

Beeline for the A-Line

A-line cuts are definitely worth the investment. They flatter all the different body types and shapes, making them a staple item in every woman’s wardrobe. A-line skirts are also easy to style with coats and jackets. Once you nail what top goes with what skirt, you don’t have to stress about getting ready every morning. Don’t think twice; get in line to bag your first pair.