In a country with exuberant wealth, the presence of Bentley vehicles is inevitable. Residents and visitors to the UAE desire to rent Bentley cars to experience the ultimate way of traveling in style. Therefore, if you want to hire a Bentley car in Dubai, here’s a detailed guide to help you through that.

Bentley rental Dubai: Drive the finest British premium vehicles

Bentley is one of the top luxury car manufacturers in the world. They currently offer a few different models in their lineup. To drive one of these cars, you will have to opt for the best Bentley rental in Dubai. It will allow you to drive the latest models at amazing rental prices. Following are some of the top Bentley cars that are most demanded in the region:

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GTC

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Continental GT

The Bentley Continental GT is regarded as one of the best grand tourer vehicles in the world. This is because the car offers a perfect blend of premium and performance. Everything from the car’s exterior to the interior is covered in high-quality material.

Performance of the Continental GT

The Continental GT has two engine configurations, a V8 and a W12. However, the most sought-after version is the bigger, more powerful 6.0-Liter W12. It produces 626 horsepower and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. The W12 Continental GT can reach a top speed of 208 mph.

Continental GT interior

Bentleys are all about their interiors. Therefore, it goes without saying that the Continental GT has an extraordinary interior. The GT’s interior is swathed with highly polished metals, with a combination of wood veneer and leather seat options.

One of the highlights of the Continental GT is its center console module. This is a three-face rotating unit. One of the faces of the module blends into the entire dashboard.

The other face of the unit has the three signature clocks that Bentley cars have, and finally, the last face features the 12.3-inch infotainment display. The Continental GT is essentially a 2-seater coupe but does feature 4 seats in total.

Rental price of the Continental GT

You can hire a Bentley Continental GT for prices ranging between AED 1,700 to AED 4,000, based on the year and variant of the car. You can expect to see such attractive rental prices from renowned car rental companies in Dubai.

Bentley Continental GTC

The Continental GT and GTC are identical in performance and design aesthetics, except for the obvious differences. The GT is a hard-top coupe, and the GTC means Grand Tourer Convertible. Therefore, everything from the engine configuration to the interior is shared with the coupe variant.

Another difference that is worth mentioning is the 0-60 mph time. While the GT can achieve a time of 3.3 seconds, the GTC can do it in 3.4 seconds.

Rental price of the Continental GTC

Depending on the variant you choose, you can rent a Bentley Continental GTC for prices ranging between AED 1,500 to AED 1,700.

Bentley Bentayga

Very few SUVs come to mind when you talk about performance SUVs with ultra-luxurious interiors. The one vehicle that you can’t ignore is the Bentley Bentayga. This vehicle was once regarded as the fastest production SUV in the world.

Performance of the Bentayga

Bentley offers the Bentayga in three different variants, the most powerful being the W12 engine. It produces a whopping 626 horsepower and can catapult the SUV from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The Bentayga can reach a top speed of 190 mph.

Interior of the Bentayga

When you step into the interior of a Bentley Bentayga, you will be stunned by the level of perfection and refinement of quality. The Bentayga has chrome metal trim across the interior, complemented by high-quality leather. Bentley offers the Bentayga in a 4 and 5-seat setup.

Rental price of the Bentayga

Some of the top Bentley rentals in Dubai offer the Bentayga at prices ranging between AED 2,300 to AED 2,500 per day.

Bentley Flying Spur

The Flying Spur is the entry-level luxury sedan offered by the brand. At the top sits the Bentley Mulsanne. Having said that, the Flying Spur does not compromise on quality and performance. It is a pleasant car to drive or to be driven around in.

Performance of the Flying Spur

Regarding performance, the Flying Spur is as capable as any other Bentley. It is powered by a 6.0-Liter Twin-Turbo W12 engine that makes 626 horsepower. The Flying Spur can launch from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. It has a maximum speed of 207 mph.

Interior of the Flying Spur

As mentioned before, Bentley interiors are, needless to say. The same continues with the Flying Spur as well. The car is available in two seating configurations, 4 and 5 seats. Notable features of the interior include custom wood veneer, two-tone seats, and polished chrome metals.

Rental prices of the Flying Spur

The rental prices for a Bentley Flying Spur in Dubai are between AED 1,900 and AED 2,500. In order to obtain the most attractive rental deals on the Bentley Flying Spur, make sure to visit a reputed luxury car rental company in the region.

Cruise on a Bentley: A lavish and elegant way to explore Dubai

While you can explore the city of Dubai in a rental car of your choice, choosing a Bentley will certainly amplify your experience. Bentley rentals offer multiple models allowing you to choose the model that suits your preference. Therefore, a Bentley rental is your best choice if you are looking for a premium car with exceptional performance capabilities.