Vertigo is a condition that causes a sensation of spinning or dizziness, and it can be caused by a variety of factors such as inner ear problems, certain medications, or even stress. While vertigo can be debilitating, there are a number of essential oils that may help to provide relief.

In this blog post, we will be discussing the best essential oil for dizziness or vertigo relief, how to use them, and safety precautions to keep in mind.Whether you’re someone who struggles with vertigo regularly or you’re just looking for a natural remedy to keep on hand, essential oils can be a great option. So if you’re looking for a natural remedy to help reduce symptoms of vertigo and promote feelings of balance and stability, read on to learn about the best essential oil blends for vertigo relief, how to use them, and safety precautions to keep in mind.

Top 10 Essential Oils For Vertigo Relief

Vertigo is a feeling of dizziness or a spinning sensation that can make it difficult to balance. Essential oils may be able to help alleviate some of the symptoms associated with vertigo. Here are 10 essential oils that have been traditionally used for vertigo relief:

Thyme: Extracted from the leaves and flowers of the thyme plant, thyme essential oil is known for its antiseptic, antispasmodic, and expectorant properties. Traditionally, thyme oil has been used to help relieve respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and coughs. It is also believed to help improve circulation, which can be beneficial for reducing feelings of dizziness associated with vertigo.

Ginger: Ginger oil is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and is thought to help reduce dizziness and nausea associated with vertigo.

Peppermint: Peppermint oil is believed to help reduce feelings of dizziness and improve circulation, which can be beneficial for vertigo relief.

Rosemary: Rosemary oil is said to help improve circulation, which may be helpful for vertigo relief. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can be beneficial for overall well-being.

Lavender: Lavender oil is known for its calming and relaxing properties, and is often used to help reduce feelings of anxiety and stress, which may be helpful for those with vertigo.

Basil: Basil oil has traditionally been used to help improve circulation and reduce feelings of dizziness.

Frankincense: Frankincense oil is known for its calming and grounding properties and is thought to help reduce feelings of dizziness and improve focus.

Ylang-ylang: Ylang-ylang oil is believed to help balance and regulate the nervous system, which can be beneficial for reducing feelings of dizziness associated with vertigo.

Sandalwood: Sandalwood oil has a calming and grounding effect, which can be helpful for reducing feelings of dizziness and anxiety associated with vertigo.

Lemongrass: Lemongrass oil is believed to help improve circulation and reduce feelings of dizziness and nausea associated with vertigo.

It’s important to note that these oils should be used with caution and only after consulting with a healthcare professional as some of the oils may interact with other medications.

Also, Essential oils should always be diluted with a carrier oil before applied to skin and keep in mind that essential oils should never be taken orally without consulting a healthcare professional.

How To Use Essential Oil for Vertigo Relief

There are several ways to use essential oils for vertigo relief, including:

Inhalation: One of the most effective ways to use essential oils for vertigo is through inhalation. You can add a few drops of an essential oil, such as peppermint or ginger, to a bowl of hot water and inhale the steam. Alternatively, you can put a few drops of the essential oil onto a tissue and inhale the aroma directly.

Topical application: Essential oils can also be applied topically to the skin, although it’s important to dilute them with a carrier oil such as coconut oil or jojoba oil. Mix a few drops of the essential oil with the carrier oil and massage it onto the temples, neck, and behind the ears. Be cautious as some oils can cause skin irritation.

Aromatherapy: Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils to improve physical and emotional well-being. Adding a few drops of an essential oil to an aromatherapy diffuser can help to fill your room with its aroma. This can be useful for reducing feelings of dizziness and anxiety associated with vertigo.

Combination: A combination of inhalation and topical application can be more effective for vertigo relief. Once you’ve added a few drops of an essential oil to a bowl of hot water, drape a towel over your head and inhale the steam while applying the same oil with carrier oil to your temples.

It’s essential to keep in mind that essential oils should be used with caution, not all oils are safe for everyone and not all oils are safe for all conditions. For best results and safety consult with a qualified healthcare professional or aromatherapist before using essential oils to treat vertigo or any other condition.

DIY Blends Essential Oil for Vertigo Relief

Here are a few DIY blends of essential oils that you can try to help relieve symptoms of vertigo:

Ginger and peppermint: Mix equal parts of ginger and peppermint essential oils with a carrier oil of your choice and massage onto the temples and back of the neck.

Lavender and rosemary: Mix equal parts of lavender and rosemary essential oils with a carrier oil of your choice and massage onto the temples and back of the neck.

Lemon and peppermint: Mix 2 drops of lemon essential oil and 1 drop of peppermint essential oil with 1 teaspoon of carrier oil of your choice and massage onto the temples and back of the neck.

Frankincense and sandalwood: Mix equal parts of frankincense and sandalwood essential oils with a carrier oil of your choice and massage onto the temples and back of the neck.

Lemongrass and marjoram: Mix 2 drops of lemongrass essential oil with 1 drop of marjoram essential oil with 1 teaspoon of carrier oil of your choice and massage onto the temples and back of the neck.

Keep in mind, even with the carrier oil dilution, always do a patch test before applying to the larger areas of the skin to make sure you’re not allergic to the oils, Also always consult with a healthcare professional before using essential oils as they can interact with other medications and they are not suitable for everyone.

Safety Precautions To Take

There are several safety precautions you should take when using essential oils for vertigo relief:

Dilution: Essential oils should always be diluted with a carrier oil before applying to the skin. This will help to reduce the risk of skin irritation or allergic reactions.

Patch Test: Before using an essential oil on a larger area of the skin, it’s important to do a patch test to check for any allergic reactions. Apply a small amount of the oil, mixed with a carrier oil, to a small area of skin, such as the inner forearm, and wait 24 hours to see if there is any redness, itching, or irritation.

Consult a healthcare professional: If you’re taking any medications or have a pre-existing health condition, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional before using essential oils. Some essential oils can interact with certain medications, and they may not be safe for certain conditions.

Keep out of reach of children and pets: Essential oils should be kept out of reach of children and pets, as they can be harmful if ingested or if they come in contact with their eyes or mucous membranes.

Proper storage: Essential oils should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, to ensure that they retain their potency and therapeutic properties.

Keep in mind that essential oils are not recommended for internal use unless advised by a qualified healthcare professional.

Be aware of the purity of the essential oils you are using, some companies dilute their oils with chemicals or synthetic compounds and it could be dangerous. always buy from reputable sources.

Use care when using photosensitive oils, they can cause skin irritation or discoloration if applied to skin that will be exposed to sunlight within the next 24 hours.

By following these safety precautions, you can use essential oils with greater confidence and reduce the risk of experiencing any adverse reactions.