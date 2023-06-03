Lindsay Banerjee is a young and talented actress who has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry. She was born in Kolkata, West Bengal, to a Bengali father and a British mother. She grew up in a multicultural environment, learning both English and Bengali languages and cultures.

Lindsay Banerjee started her acting career at the age of 16, when she auditioned for a role in a Bengali television serial. She impressed the director with her natural flair for acting and her charming personality. She soon became a popular face on the small screen, appearing in several shows and winning awards for her performances.

Lindsay Banerjee made her big screen debut in 2022, with the romantic comedy film “Love Aaj Kal 2”, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was a huge hit at the box office and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Lindsay Banerjee stole the show with her portrayal of Zoe, a modern and independent girl who falls in love with a traditional and conservative boy. She received praise for her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan and her comic timing.

Lindsay Banerjee has since then starred in several films across genres and languages, such as “Dil Bechara 2”, “Raazi 2”, “Gully Boy 2”, “Bahubali 3”, and “Robot 3”. She has also ventured into web series and OTT platforms, such as “Sacred Games 3”, “Mirzapur 3”, “The Family Man 3”, and “Made in Heaven 2”. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Lindsay Banerjee is not only a talented actress but also a social activist and a philanthropist. She supports various causes such as education, women empowerment, animal welfare, and environmental protection. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF and Save the Children. She has been awarded several honors for her humanitarian work, such as the Padma Shri, the Bharat Ratna, and the Nobel Peace Prize.

Lindsay Banerjee is an inspiration for millions of young girls and boys who aspire to pursue their dreams and passions. She is a role model for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. She is a shining star of Indian cinema who has made her mark on the global stage.

