Most Apple users completely rely on their iOS devices, especially iPhones, for their daily endeavors. Messages, emails, contacts, photos, and videos on your iPhone have become significant to lead an organized and informed lifestyle. If you are one such avid iPhone user, who can’t envision a day without it, then you must also learn to absolutely wipe your iPhone to protect the data saved in it.

Wondering how? Permanent data erasure is a smart approach to leave no stone unturned while selling, donating, or refurbishing an old iPhone. The move will help you avert the possibility of exposing confidential contacts, messages, or any other confidential detail stored in your iPhone to the wrong hands. The data you have accumulated over the years becomes vulnerable once the device is no longer in use. Permanent data wiping ensures no software or manual recovery method can recover your erased data.

As a result, your confidential data remains under wrap. Though, it is crucial to use a reliable erasure software to always wipe your old iPhone.

Now, the big question is —which iPhone data eraser tool or software is the most safe and reliable?

Read on to uncover details of a professional data eraser software that is loaded with amazing features:

Stellar Eraser for iPhone Review: Why You Must Try It?

Stellar Eraser for iPhone is a leading data erasure software that permanently wipes any photos, videos, contacts, chats, documents, or other confidential data stored in your iPhone. One of the key features that made Stellar Eraser for iPhone standout is the ease-of-using the tool. You don’t need comprehensive technical guide or in-depth knowledge of its Graphical User Interface (GUI). Also, you are not bound to watch an intricate DIY video to use the software. It comes in a suite of 4 Stellar Toolkit for iPhone that comprises—Recover Data, Erase Data, Repair iPhone, and Remove Apple ID. The multifunctional toolkit can perform:

Data recovery of your lost or accidentally erased iPhone. Permanently erase all the data stored in an old iPhone. Fix distinct problems related to the OS causing your iPhone to get stuck at Apple logo or a black screen. Erase configured Apple ID from your iPhone.

Stellar Eraser for iPhone is compatible with all Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch variants. Not only Mac, but Windows users with iPhone can also connect their iOS device with a laptop and use Stellar Eraser for iPhone to completely wipe their device. The software can help in remote erasure of iPhone data. Refer to this blog to acquire DIY solutions for remote iPhone data erasure.

Note: If multiple devices are connected to your system, but you wish to erase only one, then the software lets you select that particular device. Remember, you cannot erase all the plugged devices at once. You need to select one device at a time to perform permanent data erasure.

Key Requirements & Compatibility

System requirements:

MacBook or iMac – Intel and Apple Silicon (macOS Monterey, Big Sur, and below versions)

Windows PC or Laptop – 11, 10, 8.1, 8, & 7

Devices: Stellar Eraser for iPhone supports all iOS versions

File types: You can erase all kinds of data, such as photos, videos, contacts, call logs, text messages, FaceTime calls, Voice Memos, Chats, Notes and Reminders, Calendar, Safari Bookmarks, Search history, Messages, etc.

Step-by-Step Guide to Install Stellar Eraser for iPhone

Download Stellar Eraser for iPhone. To install the software on your Mac or window machine, double-click the StellarToolkitforiPhone.exe executable file. Now, select the desired language in the dialog box on display.

The Stellar Toolkit for iPhone wizard setup will be displayed. Click on Next to choose ‘I accept the agreement’ option. This will enable another Next button.

You have to click on it to select a Destination where you want to store the setup files. Click Next to see the Select Start Menu folder.

Click Browse to provide a path for the program’s shortcuts and then the Next button to select Additional Tasks.

Click Install to commence the process of software installation and observe the progress.

Once done, click the Finish button to start using the software for data erasure.

Note: Clear the launch Stellar Toolkit for iPhone checkbox to avert automatic launch of the software.

Steps to Run Stellar Eraser for iPhone

The following steps will help you erase all the data stored in your iPhone:

Before running Stellar Toolkit for iPhone, install the latest version of iTunes.

Run Stellar Toolkit for iPhone and select Erase Data option.

Erase iPhone Data screen will appear comprising information related to the erasure process. Click the Next button at the bottom.

Now plug in your iPhone into the laptop or Mac and select the iOS device to proceed.

A pop-up message seeking Trust the Device option will appear on your iPhone after plugin. Select the Trust option to continue with the erasure process.

Note: If you have plugged in multiple devices at once, the app will list them all. Select only the iPhone you wish to erase because the tool can’t erase multiple devices at once.

After selecting the desired device, click Erase to commence the process of data erasure, and confirm your action by pressing the Yes option appearing on a dialog box. Eventually, the erasure process will progress and display on your laptop screen. Once ‘All the data on the selected device has been erased successfully’ message appears on your system screen, the erasure process will be over. Click OK and unplug the iPhone to sell or donate it.

Conclusion

After enjoying the unlimited benefits of an iPhone, if you want to dispose of the old and obsolete version, there is a constant risk of data leak or exposure to the wrong hands. Your iphone carries a great volume of personal photos, videos, bank details, passwords, etc., and you don’t want to put this data at risk. Even the factory reset option cannot guarantee security of your iPhone data. There is a significant risk of data theft involved if you try selling, exchanging, or refurbishing your old iPhone. Stellar Eraser for iPhone is a permanent data eraser that can wipe clean your data and prevent possible theft of iPhone. So, no one can recover all the data stored in your smartphone. Stellar Eraser for iPhone has been following various internationally recognized data sanitization standards, meaning no trace of data remains unattended after erasure using the software. So, what are you waiting for? Try Stellar Toolkit for iPhone now!