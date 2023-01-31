XEROF is a crypto payment gateway based in Switzerland. Since its operations started in 2020, it has worked to offer exchange services to crypto holders who wish to purchase real estate. XEROF is a pioneer in using crypto to buy real estate and luxury goods.

The market in which this exchange operates is still young. To succeed, XEROF offers unique solutions to existing challenges. Its mission is to connect the crypto world to the traditional financial markets. Consequently, it will open up new opportunities for investors.

How XEROF Started

XEROF began in 2020 in Switzerland. A team of Swedish real estate, fintech, proptech, and insurtech experts and entrepreneurs conceptualized it. Today, this exchange service is licensed and regulated by the Swiss Financial Services Standards Association (VQF) as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) supervised by FINMA. It is legally licensed to offer BTC/ETH brokerage and other crypto exchange services in Switzerland and globally.

XEROF supports crypto trading blocks of large amounts with deep liquidity and fast settlement. They work with a wide range of market participants and liquidity providers to achieve this. Their services allow customers to fill large orders that would be disruptive on the open markets. No matter the amount being traded, the OTC desk provides a secure, competitive, and discreet settlement service.

Benefits of Using the XEROF Crypto Exchange

Privacy

The XEROF crypto gateway offers privacy protection to customers when they make OTC trades.

Independence

Crypto does not rely on intermediate banks to complete transactions since they are decentralized.

Borderless

Anyone in any part of the world can use the crypto gateway.

How XEROF Works

XEROF’s crypto-based services are a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, and the affluent. Since it is a regulated gateway, it is a safe and reliable option to connect the crypto sector with conservative financial markets.

Its services are offered to both private clients and enterprises. XERF’s mission is to facilitate seamless transactions between fiat and crypto. Consequently, enabling commercial trade that would not have been possible.

How to Use XEROF

The process of using XEROF is quite easy. The steps are as follows:

1. Onboard

Create an account

2. Complete Checks

KYT, KYC/KYB, AML

3. Send Crypto

BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC

4. Sell/Buy

CHF, USD, EUR, GBP

5. Payout

SELLER ACCOUNT

Becoming a Client on XEROF

Both private clients and businesses can use XEROF to buy and sell real estate and luxury goods. Once you become a client, you can save time and make quick, high-valued transactions to purchase real estate luxury goods like art pieces, business jets, yachts, supercars, and much more. All transactions via this exchange service are made based on a purchase contract. It supports the exchange of BTC, ETH, and USDT to USD, CHF, and EUR.

Becoming a client is a quick process that anyone can complete. In the first step, you create an account by filling in your personal details or company details.

You will upload a purchase agreement and the required identity documents in the second step.

Finally, you will communicate with the account manager in the third step. During this step, you will explore the purchase agreement details and take steps to deal with the contractor.

Once you are registered on XEROF, you will transfer your crypto to an account on the exchange. The exchange will then convert the crypto into fiat and send it to the seller’s account. All accounts are secured using Next-Gen Digital Asset Security. To ensure the highest possible security, XEROF uses a combination of MPC-CMP wallet technology with hardware isolation. The result is a multi-layer security architecture.

Why Use Crypto to Buy Real-Estate

Paying in crypto for real estate comes with numerous benefits. The goal of Xerof is to ensure that as many people in the world as possible can enjoy these benefits. These benefits have been known in the crypto world for years.

One year after Bitcoin went mainstream in 2017, the first-ever crypto-based real estate purchase was made in the US. A homeowner in Vermont sold a home for Ethereum via a real estate platform. Since then, numerous crypto transactions involving real estate have been conducted. However, the process remains complex. Xerof has worked hard to detangle it and make it as simple as possible. Its goal is to ensure that anyone from any part of the world can exchange his or her crypto for real estate or luxury items.

Some of the major benefits users get with crypto purchases are:

Discounted Prices

Since there are fewer intermediaries and hence fewer fees, most property sellers will give you a discount when purchasing property in crypto.

Fast Transactions

Buying real estate using crypto is fast since there are fewer intermediaries. Making international transfers is easy. There is also the satisfaction of knowing you are the pioneer of a new means of paying for real estate.

You Safeguard Your Crypto

Over the long term, you will want to diversify your wealth portfolio. Buying real estate ensures that not all of your wealth is tied to crypto. With the market volatility common to crypto, diversity ensures that you can still preserve some of your net worth if the markets dive.

Summary

Crypto will continue to integrate into mainstream transactions. Soon, it will be the norm when buying or selling real estate and luxury goods. For those buying their first home, paying in crypto means avoiding the high costs of a real estate transaction. For those who get into this trend early, the possibilities are endless. Soon, anything will be up for sale in crypto.

However, always remember to protect your investment. Ensure that you get proper documents signed to buttress your legal claim to any property. No matter the means used to purchase the property, keep in mind that laws on property ownership still apply. Understanding all local laws regarding your purchased property is essential. Additionally, always remember to insure your property. Now that you own it, it is up to you to protect the investment with the right cover. From there, you can sit back and enjoy your newly acquired property.