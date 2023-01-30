Order your necessities carefully to stay within your budget.

An important information technology purchase is similar to getting a house or car. It’s possible that your wants and what you can afford to diverge. When thinking about investing in new technology, the first thing you should do is set a suitable budget. Businesses usually underestimate the necessary expenses and neglect to include crucial budget components like implementation, maintenance, upgrades, and unforeseen problems.

Here are some suggestions from professionals on how to set a budget for an IT purchase:

1. Determine an affordable range:

Marketing Labs’ CEO, Matt Janaway, advises, “Get a rough idea of the cost of the technology you’re thinking about. By speaking with other companies, trade associations, steering committees, and industry professionals you already interact with, such as your accountant, you may determine a cost range. If you hire a freelance consultant to help you with your technology purchases, they ought to be able to provide you with a rough estimate of the cost of different systems based on the size of the company team and your industry.”

2. Technology implementation costs:

“It is quite important to ask a lot of questions! Financial savings is usually a major factor in your decision to go to the cloud, says Kim Leary, Creative Director at squibble. However, it is often the case that the initial outlay for a technological change is more. This is because of the up-front expenses involved in planning, acquiring, and implementing the solution. Before you notice any real savings, it could be a few months. And because technology projects frequently reveal previously unseen areas of need (which a good implementation partner will bring to your attention), it’s wise to set aside some money for “just in case” expenses. Inquire extensively about both the planned and the unforeseen expenses.”

3. Consider financing:

“If your budget is not sufficient to meet your needs, you may need funding. The best way to finance an IT acquisition is with a company loan with a term that matches the asset’s lifecycle. For instance, since computer gear typically lasts between three and five years, a loan between three to five years is suitable. You don’t want to have to keep paying back the loan when it’s time to upgrade the technology,” suggests Ethan Bull, Owner of ProAssisting.

4. Include all expenses:

“When building a technology budget, it’s common to overlook some key costs, such as implementation and maintenance,” says Dayna Carlin, Director of Marketing & Sales at NovoPath. “Businesses frequently think they can buy, install, and start using a huge new software system right away. But things don’t usually work out like that. For instance, after purchasing an ERP system, it may take up to 18 months to set it up and train the workforce. Additionally, annual costs for support, maintenance, and updates once a new software system is functional are typically in the region of 20% of the product’s initial cost. Remember to account for the time it will take for personnel to become accustomed to the new system. Budgeting may be required to prepare for a brief period of lower productivity. Major changes are rarely straightforward. The bottom line may be impacted if stress levels increase and productivity levels decline.”

In addition to other expenses, you should allow for a buffer, perhaps 7 to 10% of the total cost.