Steam users who tuned in to watch The Game Awards 2022 on December 8 were hoping to enter a chance to win one of the coveted Steam Deck devices, but many of them encountered a frustrating error that prevented them from loading the broadcast. Here’s how to fix it and register for the giveaway.

What is the Steam Deck giveaway?

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device that lets you play your Steam games on the go. It was announced by Valve in July 2022 and is expected to launch in early 2023. However, due to high demand and limited supply, many customers have been placed on a long waiting list.

To celebrate The Game Awards 2022, Valve partnered with the show’s host Geoff Keighley to give away 100 Steam Deck devices to lucky viewers who watched the broadcast on Steam. The giveaway was announced on Twitter and on the Steam store page.

How to fix the broadcast error and enter the giveaway?

Many Steam users who tried to watch The Game Awards 2022 on their web browser or on the Steam app reported that they could not load the broadcast and received an error message saying “Failed to load broadcast”. This was likely due to a high volume of traffic and a server overload.

Fortunately, there is a simple workaround that can help you fix the error and enter the giveaway. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Log in to your Steam account via the launcher.

Click on the “Store” tab and then press the “Tune in Now” button.

Press the “Register Now” button. This will open a new tab with a confirmation message saying “You’re registered for a chance to win a Steam Deck”.

Click the back button on your browser. This will return you to the previous tab with the broadcast page.

Click the forward button on your browser. This will reload the broadcast page and hopefully fix the error.

Enjoy watching The Game Awards 2022 and keep your fingers crossed for winning a Steam Deck!

What if the workaround doesn’t work?

If you still can’t load the broadcast after trying the workaround, don’t worry. You can still watch The Game Awards 2022 on other platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok. However, you won’t be able to enter the Steam Deck giveaway unless you watch it on Steam.

Alternatively, you can try some other solutions that might help you fix the broadcast error, such as:

Clearing your browser cache and cookies

Updating your browser or switching to a different one

Restarting your computer or router

Verifying the integrity of your game files

Contacting Steam support for further assistance

Conclusion

The Game Awards 2022 is one of the biggest events in gaming, featuring awards, announcements, trailers, and performances from various developers and celebrities. It’s also a great opportunity to win a Steam Deck device if you watch it on Steam. However, many users faced a broadcast error that prevented them from loading the stream and entering the giveaway.

We hope this article helped you fix the error and register for the giveaway. If not, you can still enjoy watching The Game Awards 2022 on other platforms or try some other solutions. Good luck and happy gaming!