Zentreya is a female English-language VTuber who debuted in 2017. She is a member of the VTuber group VShojo and is known for her VRChat roleplaying and her synthesized voice. She uses a speech-to-text-to-speech system to produce her voice, which has led to some speculation about her real gender.

Who is Zentreya?

Zentreya is a cyborg from a post-apocalyptic future, sent back in time to prevent the apocalypse. She is very headstrong and tends to yell at everyone around her, but loves meeting new people. She has become accustomed to 21st century culture, and enjoys memes and pranks.

She originally came from the VRChat roleplaying community, where she was the founder of a group called the Anti-Lewd Army. She began as a mute streamer (one who streams without voice), and created primarily VRChat-based content. Zen’s decision to remain mute was inspired by a desire to protect her real-life identity.

She joined VShojo in November 2020 alongside Nyatasha Nyanners, Ironmouse, Projekt Melody, Froot, Hime Hajime, and Silvervale. She is good friends with many other VTubers and often collaborates with them.

She streams on Twitch and YouTube, where she plays various games such as Apex Legends, Resident Evil Village, Minecraft, and more. She also does karaoke streams, where she sings songs in different languages using her voice synthesizer.

Why do some people think Zentreya is a guy?

Some people think Zentreya is a guy because of her voice synthesizer, which sometimes sounds robotic or masculine. Some also think that she is hiding her real voice because she is insecure about it or because she wants to troll her viewers.

However, Zentreya has stated multiple times that she is a female and that she uses the voice synthesizer for personal reasons. She has also shown her real voice on rare occasions, such as during her birthday stream in 2020.

She has also joked about being a guy or having a penis on stream, but these are clearly meant to be humorous and not serious. She often plays along with her chat’s teasing and trolling, but she does not appreciate being harassed or disrespected about her gender identity.

Conclusion

Zentreya is a female VTuber who uses a voice synthesizer for personal reasons. She is not a guy and does not want to be mistaken for one. She is a talented and entertaining streamer who deserves respect and support from her fans and fellow VTubers.