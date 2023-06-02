B Simone is a famous comedian, singer, actress, and social media star who has gained millions of fans with her hilarious videos and catchy songs. She is also known for her appearance on the MTV show Wild ‘N Out and her book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want. But what about her love life? Who is B Simone’s boyfriend in 2023?

B Simone does not have a boyfriend right now, and she is single. She confirmed her relationship status on Instagram in July 2021, when she posted a video of herself looking stunning and captioned it “Single” with a heart emoji. This came as a surprise to many of her followers, who thought she was dating NFL player Chris Smith.

B Simone and Chris Smith, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, were first linked in February 2021, when they celebrated his birthday together and posted cozy pictures on social media. They seemed to be very happy and in love, often sharing sweet messages and compliments for each other online. However, they never officially confirmed their relationship, and their respective agencies remained silent as well.

The reason for their breakup is unknown, but some fans speculated that it might have something to do with their busy schedules and different lifestyles. Chris Smith also posted a cryptic quote on Instagram in July 2021, which some interpreted as a subtle shade at B Simone. He wrote: “Success is like lust, she’s good for the touch. She’s good for the moment but she’s never enough”, quoting Jay-Z lyrics.

Before Chris Smith, B Simone had a few other rumored romances with celebrities, such as rapper DaBaby and actor Darian Barnes. However, none of them turned out to be serious or long-lasting. B Simone has also been vocal about her preferences and standards when it comes to dating, saying that she wants a man who matches her status and requirements.

B Simone may be single right now, but she is not giving up on finding love. She is ready to have a partner in her life who supports her dreams and goals. She is also focusing on her career and personal growth, inspiring her fans with her positive attitude and energy. We hope that B Simone will find her Mr. Right soon and share her happiness with us.