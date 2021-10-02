The UK space industry is booming like never before. People are ever more keen to go into space and see the great unknown. This article looks at the space race and its progression through time.

We fully expect that sometime next year, the gigantic plane will take off from some site in the

UK. It will be incredible to see this plane with a rocket strapped to it, staring out into the sky and off into space. This two-stage rocket is a thing of the future, and it will be able to accelerate to “escape velocity” right before delivering a number of satellites into Earth’s orbit. The UK’s space race is well on the way.

The UK government is currently developing a new space strategy. Along with the strategy, there

are numerous new regulations paving the path for satellite launches from the UK for the first

time. Companies that want to launch their own rockets can do so by applying for a licence. The

UK wants its regulations to be among the most flexible on the planet, allowing numerous

companies to launch whilst also meeting stringent environmental and safety requirements. It’s

an exciting time, with numerous spaceports being built and almost ready for operation. The

whole affair will bring thousands of new jobs to the most remote areas of the UK.

The UK space industry is currently booming as the United Kingdom is one of the most attractive places for any rocket company to launch their rockets. Geography is on its side because the UK sits right on the edge of the Atlantic. This gives companies opportunities to launch from the wide-open spaces in a safe manner. Scotland is so far north that it makes it ideal for launching into much sought after polar orbits.

New Investment

The Virgin Orbit mission we mentioned is going to be an exciting first, commencing at the beginning of UK soil satellite launches. The UK is going to be well and truly back on the space map, and the government is well on its way towards capturing its first strategic space-related goal. The government is fully committed to promoting space business and helping space startups, aiming to have a 10% global market share of the industry by 2030. There are plans to launch operations in Scotland, the Shetlands, Snowdonia and parts of Wales.

Just like the early days of the airline industry, the space race is booming. No longer are space launches simply occasions to put your flag up on the moon. Rocket and satellite technology is becoming more affordable and compact. Numerous private companies are getting in on the action. The way everything is going, the global sector is projected to be worth over £400 billion in 10 years.

New Tech

There’s no question that the UK currently has a very vibrant and exciting space industry, being a worldwide leader in developing small satellite technology, but there are other things in the pipeline too.

Currently, engineers are working on a Synergetic Air-Breathing Rocket Engine, which will be able to travel at five times the speed of sound. It will be able to take anyone from Sydney to London in under two hours. There is no doubt that it will make conventional single-use rocket launchers obsolete. Currently, the only problem is figuring out how to implement a cooling system that can lower the unit temperature. However, the government believes that harnessing space technology is important, and it continues to support innovations such as these for the UK space industry. The World Will Admire the UK Space Industry

With all the space industry development around the world, the focus used to be on countries such as the United States, but now people are looking in admiration at the UK. There’s no doubt that the UK space industry is booming like never before, and now it has the dedicated backing of the government to see the sector grow. Private companies will be ploughing in more investment and carrying out launches for many years to come. Let the space race continue!

What space innovations excite you at the moment? We’d love to hear from you! Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.