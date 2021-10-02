It’s been lengthy for the fans of ‘Death Note’ for the waiting of its season 2. We know that like most anime series even ‘death note’ has been modify from Manga Novel series. ‘Death Note’ season 1 had 37 episodes and had a very satisfying end. But human beings are always passion for more. Although there is an expect that ‘Death Note’ Season 2 might soon declared because there are opinion that another part of this manga series is ready to be published. And that is where the creator will get the plotline for the second instalment. We just wish that they do not ignore the second part of this novel and confirm it to an anime series.

‘Death Note’ Season 2: Plot

A diary that has the ability to kill people is found by a boy called Light Yagami. He starts exploit it and turns into a murderer. Really, the name of victims are already mentioned in the pages and Yagami goes and murderer them. Almost the end of the series, we saw that Yagami has been punished for his deeds as he is killed. It was his arch-rival Ryuk who murderer him.

‘Death Note’ Season 2: Release Date

As far as season 1 was concerned, it had a lovely satisfying conclusion. Its 37 episodes confirm that all the bases were covered from the original manga. The ‘Death Note’ Season 2 was published in Japan’s Jump SQ magazine somewhere along 2020. It is postulate that the COVID 19 pandemic is also delaying the announcement. There is no proper announcement has been made yet.

Storyline

