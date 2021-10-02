Canada has plenty of free and paid streaming services, and you would need a thorough guide to walk you through. Regardless of the streaming service (s) you go for, you need to make sure you’re getting peak performance from your account.

If you are an average Canadian home streamer, you will probably face some challenges maximizing your viewing experience. But this article will help you out with easy tips and tricks to help you improve your streaming experience in Canada.

Fix Endless Buffering

Buffering when trying to stream a movie you’ve been looking forward to or catching up on the latest episode is stressful.

When a video cannot load or lags, your internet speed might be too slow, but this is not the only reason.

So, to rule out slow internet speeds, check one of the free online internet speed checkers to confirm your actual speeds. If your internet speeds are OK or close to what you pay for, then move to the next step.

Clear or delete your browser data to eliminate junk, cookies, and cache items that might use up your internet speeds.

If your video is still buffering, then your ISP is throttling your internet connection, which will greatly impact your experience. Many ISPs employ this tactic to prevent some users from getting too much internet capacity while others get so little.

You can bypass ISP throttling by using a Virtual Private Network or VPN. A famous website Screenbinge recommends some of the best ones in the market, and you should check them out. This is an application or software you install on your device or computer to mask your IP address. Your ISP will only throttle your internet connection if they see your IP address. But a VPN not only hides your IP but provides you with a new one from another country so that you will have full access.

Use Ethernet Instead of Wireless Internet

A wireless signal is only suitable for streaming if you can keep a clear line of sight between your router and device. However, to keep your streaming at optimal levels, use an ethernet connection. A physical connection is a sure way of maintaining speed and consistency.

Avoid Geo-Blocking Restrictions

Almost all paid streaming services use geo-blocking to restrict the content to your geographical location. For example, we all know that US Netflix has the largest catalog of movies and shows, which means Canadians cannot access content on US Netflix.

But getting around geo-blocking is easy, and all you need is the vital VPN tool. As we mentioned, a VPN allows you to change your IP address by connecting to a different server in the application. Once you connect, let’s say, to a US server while in Canada, you will get access to the US catalog.

Pay Attention to Your Streaming Devices

A virus or other malicious program on your computer can affect speed and playback issues. Streaming on a compromised device can cause the video to stop and start erratically.

You need to pay close attention to online safety by installing an antivirus or anti-malware program. Such a program will scan your computer for potential threats and quarantine the ones it finds. Antivirus software also stops viruses, malware, or any other malicious software from compromising your device.

Update Your Streaming Device

Whether you are streaming on a computer, a smart stick, a console, a smart TV, a phone, or other devices, make sure it’s up to date.

For example, if you’re streaming through an app, check whether you’re using the recent version. Set your device to auto-install the updates for operating systems because they have essential video playback and streaming fixes.

For TVs, use newer models to get the most out of your streaming experience. For instance, older TVs might not support 4k video, which is available across all streaming platforms.

Find Hidden Genres on Netflix

Netflix is the most popular streaming platform in Canada, the US, and all over the world. You’ll find different genres across the platform, but have you ever heard of Netflix codes?

The thing is, Netflix sorts its genres according to codes. Use the world’s most powerful search engine, Google, to find Netflix codes and add them to this address bar https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX.

Adjust Your Streaming Service’s Quality

Good internet in Canada is 50Mbps download and 10Mbps upload, and the country is ranked 19th in the world in terms of internet speeds.

This means that you will get around 25Mbps download and 10Mbps upload depending on the province you live in.

Streaming HD Netflix requires 5Mbps and 25Mbps for Ultra HD. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video require almost similar speeds for HD and Ultra HD. So, if you start with a high-speed connection, the streaming service will pick the highest streaming quality.

Meaning, if your internet speed drops, you will experience video streaming inconsistency. That’s because streaming platforms might still use high-quality streaming, even if it’s not ideal for your connection.

You can adjust your streaming service quality to 720p, which is still HD, to improve your streaming experience.

Final Thoughts

We hope these streaming tips are helpful regardless of the streaming platform you’re on in Canada. If you are experiencing streaming issues, go through this list and you’ll be in full stream by the end.