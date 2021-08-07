~ Gone are the days when learners struggled to read and understand history and culture because of their lack of interest in historical information.

~ Vicinanza Studios launches a gamified educational app, Soul Catchers, that blends fun with education and learning.

~ Soul Catchers allows users to catch the ghosts of historical figures and explore history and culture. In addition, it encourages kids to go out and learn.

~ Soul Catchers is poised to be the largest historical reference in history and allows users to submit local history to celebrate unknown or untold stories.

August 2021: Las Vegas-based company Vicinanza Studios launches a gamified educational app, Soul Catchers, a great new app that blends fun with education and learning. Vicinanza Studios is on a mission to transform the educational gaming landscape and take it to the next level with Soul Catchers.

History is an imperative subject that provides information about the world, but unfortunately, most learners find it boring and not relevant. Adopting a new learning method can be extremely helpful if we want to keep learners engaged, especially during the pandemic. The elements of play and entertainment can increase students’ attention spans and help them learn faster. Soul Catchers is an engaging educational app merging family time and love for learning by catching ghosts of historical figures.

“Our philosophy builds on the knowledge that interest perpetuates involvement for this and future generations. A passion for history– locally, through distance, and culturally –across nations can birth an appreciation, respect, and understanding for the world at large and everything in it. It’s Pokemon meets history with a dash of Bill & Ted.” – Kelly Mitchell, co-designer of Soul Catchers.

Kelly Mitchell is a published author, accomplished podcaster, and experienced educator. She is a vocal advocate for relevant education and gamification in learning methods for schools and the workplace. She firmly believes that Soul Catchers empowers learners with its interactive features and information. Moreover, Soul Catchers is capable of making history interesting for millions of children and adults worldwide. Most importantly, Soul Catchers promotes learning and appreciation of culture and history.

Soul Catchers is seeking Community Support via Kickstarter. “The game will revolutionize how you educate and travel, and it has a wide range of great features and benefits,” says Kelly Mitchell. This Kickstarter campaign aims to raise a sum of US$ 25,000. The backers will get a wide range of rewards from Vicinanza Studios to help breathe life into this project.

Furthermore, Soul Catchers involves people in the process of making history enjoyable. It will allow users to submit their own local stories and preserve little-known history from small towns worldwide. It aims to become the most extensive history reference ever created with audience participation.

Over and above, Soul Catchers encourages learners to travel to significant historical places. It empowers them to learn about historical figures in politics, entertainment, influencers/innovators, and sports. In addition, it offers three different modes for different users. The first mode is a generations mode for users of all ages, the second mode is a scholar mode for teachers, and the third one is a nefarious mode for users above 18 years of age. This mode focuses on criminals, occults, serial killers, and fictional horror movie icons.

Soul Catchers Kickstarter campaign is live, and it can be backed here.

About Us:

Vicinanza Studios is built by avid gamers who strive to close the distance between all gamers globally. They developed Soul Catchers, a unique new educational app to blend gaming fun and learning benefits together to create a new digital platform for the next generation of learners. The designers at Vicinanza Studios understand the need of the hour and have designed the app to revolutionize the educational gaming space.

URL: www.vicinanzastudios.com

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Contact Person: Kelly Mitchell

Contact Number: 7023511769