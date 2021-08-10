We all have that one friend who wouldn’t compromise on their daily fitness routine and diet regimen for anything in this entire world? That friend who longs for a cheat day to finally eat something flavorsome?

Well, when their birthdays or any other special occasion is around the corner, selecting a present for them can be quite a tricky task. There’s this undue pressure on us to pick a gift that complements the choices of these fitness freaks.

So, are you searching for the perfect present for your friend with a passion for fitness? Well, you have arrived at the right place! Here are 6 gift ideas that you might like:

1. Multipurpose Gym Bag

This is the most ideal gift for a friend who is very particular about his gymming schedules. This gym bag consists of small compartments for carrying all the essentials required in a gym. They come in an assortment of colors, designs, and sizes meant to satisfy all the needs of a gym freak.

They have a waterproof section for stuffing it with sweaty clothes. They also have a shoe compartment for keeping gym shoes or even your work shoes, if you have a busy day planned ahead.

In addition to this, you can keep your water bottle, towels, extra set of clothes, and everything else in an organized manner. These bags also incorporate a good system of ventilation to keep items stored inside fresh and prevents them from developing any stinking odors.

2. Smart Watches

Exactly as it sounds, these watches keep a track of your footsteps, help in receiving your calls, read out messages, and a lot more. You can easily find them available online.

Garmin is a company renowned for producing fitness devices including smartwatches. These watches target activities such as running, swimming, water sports, cycling, etc., and also have GPS sensors. Some of the recent models also have the feature of Bluetooth music playback.

Based on research, the smartwatch market is expected to witness significant growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021-2026.

3. A Pair of Sweatpants

A soft pair of sweatpants make one of the best gift choices for fitness freaks. Its material is soft and comfortable enough to keep them going with their fitness routines. Its fabric helps in absorbing the sweat while working out, keeping them fresh throughout.

These pants are easily washable too. Pairing this with some chocolates or even a cake is not a bad idea either!

4. Books on Yoga and a Yoga Mat

Books on yoga assisting through the different techniques, benefits, and limitations of all the asanas are the most suited gift for a friend who loves performing yogic asanas. You might also want to gift it to a friend whom you would like to encourage, for picking up yoga as a fitness alternative too!

Such books with simple directions and pictures with the asana poses can make learning them an easy task. You might also want to pair this gift with a yoga mat for a perfect present duo!

5. Personalized Flasks

This can be another thoughtful gift idea for a fitness freak. Keeping yourself hydrated during working out is a must. It maintains your energy levels for an intense exercise session. Personalized flasks can totally satisfy this purpose.

You can customize these flasks with certain motivational quotes or maybe a cute reminder to push them to work harder. This can make an ordinary flask more valuable for your fitness enthusiast friend!

6. Sneakers or Running Shoes

Nowadays, the market is flooded with all kinds of running shoes and sneakers for the fitness freak inside many people. Some kinds even come with LED lights to add a touch of uniqueness to it, for people who like running in the evenings and nights.

Choose a trendy pair of sports shoes for your loved ones and you are sure to see their faces glisten with joy!

Over to you…

With almost everyone realizing the value of fitness and turning themselves in favor of a healthy lifestyle, these presents mentioned above are probably the best options to go about with. These gifts can also help them keep motivated by reminding them how important fitness is. So, here’s wishing you a happy shopping!