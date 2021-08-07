Google Analytics is a powerful tool to keep track of all the online activities happening over your website. It’s an ocean of result-driven data that you can use for understanding your users. There are several options and advanced features in Google Analytics that let you understand user behavior in a comprehensive manner.

If you are new to Google Analytics and want to know about your visitors in detail, then experts from EZ Rankings will help you. In this post, we will go through complete details about the same and check out important features that will give you a quick overview to make better marketing decisions.

Behavior Flow

To access this feature, you need to visit the Behavior tab and it’s a handy feature as it gives you an overview of how visitors are using your website. In simple terms, Behavior flow is a visualization of users’ journeys through your site.

In this feature, you can check from which page users started visiting your website and it also highlights the other major pages that the users interacted with. You can check the 1st interaction, 2nd interaction, and 3rd interaction on Behavior flow as it will give you an idea about which are popular pages. By going through the details, you can optimize the CTA placement and also improvise the internal linking structure of your website. If you also have specific landing pages and they are not getting the needful traffic, then you can make changes as per the flow of the users on the website.

User Explorer

You will find this feature in the Audience section in which you can check the journeys of every user and have a better understanding of how individuals are interacting with your website. As you won’t get the IP address or other similar details to track the exact users but here you will get Client ID. It’s a unique identification number that Google Analytics assigns to every user visiting your website.

By Client Id’s reference, you can track a user’s behavior and make changes to improve the flow and make the experience more seamless. The best thing is that you can see the total number of sessions each user has on your website. You can click on each session to check which pages an individual user visited during the active session. It’s a handy feature to optimize your website structure to reduce the bounce rate.

Audiences

The audiences section is a powerful feature that delivers plenty of details about visitors arriving on your website. You will get vital information like traffic sources, devices used, demographics, browser used, and many more. It will help you to create multiple personas of your ideal customers and plan your marketing campaigns accordingly.

By understanding the audiences section, you can optimize your PPC ads by improving the targeting and retargeting of users and make more sales. If you are planning to target the audience country-wise of what service pages they visit, it’s an ideal section to understand and make your marketing plans accordingly.

Traffic sources

You have to understand where your visitors are reaching your website so that you can work more on those areas and drive more traction. To check out the traffic sources, you need to visit Acquisition then All Traffic then Channels to view this data. In this section, you will get to all the traffic sources from where users come from.

Here you will get categories like organic traffic, referral, email, social, paid search, and more. You can dive into every section to explore more about them.

Bounce rate

Bounce rate is a crucial parameter that you need to keep track of because if overlooked, it can impact your SEO rankings drastically. Bounce rate in simple terms is how quickly a visitor drops off from your website without taking any action. It’s measured from 0 to 100 and higher the number means severe problems. So, you always need to ensure that the bounce rate remains low.

You can visit the all pages section to check the bounce rate of every page and know which pages need improvements and which pages are doing well. Once you create the list of pages, start fixing them one after another as it will help you reduce the bounce rate quickly.

Landing pages and exit pages

It’s important to know at which pages your visitors arrived on your website and what were the last pages that they visited before leaving the website. This data is helpful in placing the main CTA of the website and improving the conversion rate. You can optimize pages or redesign them to get the maximum traction from them.

Final thoughts

These are some core and important features that you should check to understand the users better and make changes to your website to gain more traffic and sales. Start checking these sections often to improve your website and marketing campaigns.