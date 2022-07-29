WHAT IS A PORTABLE OFFICE?

Portable offices are temporary scaffoldings that need not be permanently stationed. They can be easily set up, moved and taken down when necessary or when your office needs change.

BENEFITS OF PORTABLE OFFICES

Portable offices come in wide varieties compared to traditional office buildings. They have many perks- especially since they’re more affordable, versatile, customizable and environmentally sustainable.

Affordable: A used portable office can cost much less than a brand new site-built one. A modular office can make sense if your organization wants to make the most of its current space or grow slowly.

Durable: Modular buildings, even portable ones, often exceed the quality of traditionally constructed spaces by building in a climate-controlled environment. This means you can use higher quality materials and have less to worry about when inclement weather arises. Modular construction creates high-quality, reliable spaces that people can use for weeks, months or even years.

Easily deployable: There are a lot of benefits to choosing a portable office for your business. For instance, with most projects having a limited timeline, it would not make sense to take up the time to build something temporary. This is where portable offices come in handy. When you need anything fast and easy, they are perfect for you.

TYPES OF PORTABLE OFFICES

Looking for temporary modular or mobile offices? You’re lucky because we have a few single-wide portable office models to rent.

The perfect solution if your team is growing, these mobile offices can give you the extra space you need.

Are you remodelling your office?

Portable office containers are easy to assemble, simple in design and tough as nails – perfect for construction sites or areas that get a lot of bad weather.

WHO NEEDS PORTABLE OFFICES?

A portable office might be the solution for you if you’re starting out in business but need some flexibility to run your operations from anywhere. They can provide the space necessary for running your office no matter where it is.

Construction industry : Give your team a full job site trailer or field office to hold morning meetings, create provisional plans and enjoy coffee breaks.

Remote locations: Sometimes, a remote location will require the installation of a portable office. These offices are simple to take down when they no longer need to be used.

Government & military: You can’t be bothered to plan in advance for temporary or more spontaneous projects.

Emergency response teams: When disasters or epidemics strike, groups are brought in to help communities in various ways. You can use temporary offices to distribute emergency supplies or give medical care.

MOBILE OFFICES FOR SALE

If you’re after something that will last more than five years, we recommend buying an office. It’ll be cheaper in the long term.

PORTABLE OFFICES FOR LEASE

If you need a workable office for under five years, we can help. A more short-term lease would suit your needs.

LEASING OPTIONS

We understand the needs of workplaces, and these are met with many different leases, so you can find one that works best for your business.