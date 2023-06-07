Rush Limbaugh, the conservative talk radio host who died of lung cancer on February 17, 2021, at age 70, recorded his last-ever radio broadcast on February 2, 15 days before he died. What were his last words to his audience?

His Final Sign-Off

According to Heavy.com¹, Limbaugh’s final words on his radio show were:

> Well, my friends, that’s it. Yet another excursion into broadcast excellence in the can. Enjoyed being with you today, always do. And look forward to the next time. Thanks to Mark Steyn who has been in standby mode all day. Wasn’t sure I was going to be able to go today and then each hour I had to assess. But we made it. Thank you Mr. Steyn. See you all next time.

However, Limbaugh would never appear on the radio again.

His Last Topics

On his final show day, Limbaugh talked about everything from the Capitol insurrection to Democratic politicians. You can read the transcripts here¹. Here are some of the topics that he addressed:

– He claimed the audiences of the New York Times and NPR are the most “ill-informed” media audiences.

– He criticized Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for claiming that she is a sexual assault survivor from January 6th in the Capitol Building.

– He mocked President Joe Biden for canceling “a major foreign policy speech” over two inches of snow.

– He questioned Biden’s decision to suspend the Keystone Pipeline and its impact on coal miners and other workers.

– He accused Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki of screening questions from reporters.

– He expressed his admiration for the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

– He encouraged a caller from Arizona to run for office against Senator Mark Kelly.

– He defended former President Donald Trump from allegations of inciting violence on January 6th.

His Last Social Media Post

Limbaugh’s last social media post before his death also came on February 2, when he wrote a critical post about President Biden on Facebook². He shared a transcript from a segment of his radio show that day and wrote:

> Biden canceled ‘a major foreign policy speech,’ folks, over two inches of snow. I kid you not.

Limbaugh had deleted his Twitter account after the platform suspended Trump’s page. He was not on Instagram.

His Legacy

Limbaugh was one of the most influential and controversial figures in American media and politics. He had millions of loyal listeners who tuned in to his daily show for more than three decades. He was also a staunch supporter of Trump and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from him in 2020.

Limbaugh announced his diagnosis of advanced lung cancer in February 2020 and continued to host his show until his health deteriorated. He was praised by many conservatives and criticized by many liberals for his views and comments on various issues.

His wife Kathryn announced his death on his radio show on February 17, 2021. She said:

> Rush will forever be the greatest of all time..