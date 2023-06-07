John Fogerty is one of the most influential and successful musicians in the history of rock and roll. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), the band that dominated the charts in the late 1960s and early 1970s with hits like “Proud Mary”, “Bad Moon Rising”, “Fortunate Son” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”. He is also a prolific solo artist who has released several acclaimed albums and performed live for millions of fans around the world. But how much is John Fogerty worth today? And how did he achieve his wealth and fame? In this article, we will explore the career and net worth of John Fogerty, the rock legend who has been making music for over six decades.

Early Life and Military Service

John Cameron Fogerty was born on May 28, 1945, in Berkeley, California. He grew up in a middle-class family with four brothers and divorced parents. He attended a Catholic school for a year before switching to public schools. He developed an interest in music at an early age and learned to play guitar from Barry Olivier, a local musician. He also listened to various genres of music, including rock and roll, country, blues and folk.

While still in high school, Fogerty joined a band with his older brother Tom and two classmates, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook. The band went through several name changes, such as The Blue Velvets and The Golliwogs, before settling on Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1967. The band signed with Fantasy Records, a small label owned by Saul Zaentz.

In 1966, Fogerty received his draft notice for military service during the Vietnam War. He managed to avoid being sent to Vietnam by enlisting in the Army Reserve as a supply clerk. He completed his basic training in 1967 and was discharged in 1968.

Rise to Fame with CCR

After leaving the military, Fogerty focused on his music career with CCR. He became the leader of the band, writing most of the songs, singing lead vocals, playing lead guitar and producing the albums. CCR’s first album, self-titled Creedence Clearwater Revival, was released in 1968 and featured a cover of Dale Hawkins’ “Susie Q” that became their first hit single.

CCR’s breakthrough came with their second album, Bayou Country, released in 1969. The album contained classics like “Born on the Bayou”, “Proud Mary” and “Keep on Chooglin'”. The album showcased Fogerty’s distinctive voice and guitar style, as well as his ability to blend various musical influences into a unique sound. The album also reflected Fogerty’s political views on topics such as war, poverty and environmental issues.

CCR became one of the most popular bands in America and worldwide, selling millions of records and performing at major events such as Woodstock and Live Aid. They released seven albums in four years, including Green River (1969), Willy and the Poor Boys (1969), Cosmo’s Factory (1970), Pendulum (1970) and Mardi Gras (1972). Some of their most famous songs include “Bad Moon Rising”, “Down on the Corner”, “Who’ll Stop the Rain”, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door”, “Up Around the Bend”, “Travelin’ Band” and “Run Through the Jungle”.

Breakup of CCR and Legal Battles

Despite their success, CCR faced internal conflicts and external pressures that led to their breakup in 1972. One of the main sources of tension was Fogerty’s control over the band’s creative direction and business decisions. His bandmates felt that he was too domineering and did not give them enough input or credit for their contributions. They also resented his veto power over their songs and his refusal to share royalties equally.

Another source of conflict was Fantasy Records and its owner Saul Zaentz. Zaentz claimed that he had given CCR a favorable contract that allowed them artistic freedom and generous royalties. However, Fogerty argued that Zaentz had exploited them by taking a large percentage of their earnings, withholding payments, interfering with their music and suing them for breach of contract. Fogerty also accused Zaentz of owning the rights to his songs and preventing him from performing them live or recording them again.

Fogerty spent years fighting legal battles with Zaentz and Fantasy Records, which cost him millions of dollars and affected his mental health and personal life. He also faced lawsuits from his former bandmates, who claimed that he had cheated them out of their fair share of the profits. Fogerty eventually won most of the cases, but the damage was done. He became disillusioned with the music industry and stopped making music for a long time.

Solo Career and Comeback

After leaving CCR, Fogerty embarked on a solo career that had its ups and downs. His first solo album, The Blue Ridge Rangers, was released in 1973 and featured him playing all the instruments and covering country songs. The album was moderately successful, but did not match the level of CCR’s albums. His second solo album, John Fogerty, was released in 1975 and featured original songs, but it was a commercial flop.

Fogerty then went into a hiatus that lasted for almost a decade. He did not release any new music or perform live, except for a few appearances at charity events. He also did not play any of his CCR songs, fearing legal repercussions from Zaentz and Fantasy Records. He spent his time with his family, working on his farm and pursuing other hobbies.

Fogerty made a comeback in 1985 with his third solo album, Centerfield. The album was a huge success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over two million copies in the US. The album featured hits like “The Old Man Down the Road”, “Rock and Roll Girls” and “Centerfield”, which became an anthem for baseball fans. The album also marked Fogerty’s reconciliation with his CCR legacy, as he played some of his old songs live for the first time in years.

Fogerty continued to release solo albums and tour throughout the 1990s and 2000s, such as Eye of the Zombie (1986), Blue Moon Swamp (1997), Deja Vu All Over Again (2004), Revival (2007) and Wrote a Song for Everyone (2013). He also collaborated with other artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. He received several awards and honors for his music, such as Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, BMI Icon Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (both as a solo artist and as a member of CCR).

John Fogerty Net Worth

According to various online sources (Wikipedia, Forbes, IMDB), the estimated net worth of John Fogerty as of 2023 is between $60 million and $90 million1-5. He has earned his wealth through his work in the music industry for six decades3-4 and made several smart investments, including a lavish villa in Beverly Hills5. He is on the list of the 100 greatest musicians and guitarists by Rolling Stone magazine2.

Fogerty’s net worth is impressive considering the legal troubles and career setbacks he has faced over the years. He has overcome many challenges and proven himself as a talented and resilient artist who has influenced generations of musicians and fans. He is still active in making music and performing live, showing no signs of slowing down or retiring anytime soon.

John Fogerty is a rock legend who has made his fortune by following his passion and staying true to himself. He is an inspiration to anyone who loves music and wants to pursue their dreams..