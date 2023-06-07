Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1996 hit “You”, passed away on September 13, 2022, at the age of 51. His family announced his death in a statement on social media, saying he died peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The cause of death was reported to be cardiac arrest by several sources.

A Beloved Son, Brother and Uncle

Powell was born on September 12, 1971, in Gary, Indiana. He grew up singing with his sisters, Trina and Tamara, who are also recording artists. He moved to Los Angeles in the 1990s to pursue his music career and was discovered by Louis Silas Jr., who signed him to a recording contract.

Powell released four albums between 1996 and 2003, and his second album, “Bout It”, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1999. His most famous song, “You”, reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March 1999 and has nearly 13 million lifetime streams on Spotify.

Powell’s sisters shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and Facebook, expressing their grief and gratitude for their brother.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” they wrote.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” they added.

Tamara also posted a video of Powell performing “You” to a cheering crowd, saying he was one of the best R&B vocalists and the best big brother ever.

“I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ & our family will not be the same without you,” she wrote.

A Talented Singer with a Four-Octave Vocal Range

Powell was known for his smooth and soulful voice, which had a rare four-octave vocal range. He was influenced by singers like Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway and Luther Vandross, and he collaborated with artists like Kelly Price, Gerald Levert and Montell Jordan.

Powell’s last album, “Jesse”, was released in 2003 and featured the singles “By the Way” and “Touching It Tonight”. He retired from the music industry after that and did not release any new music until July 1, 2022, when he dropped a single called “Addison Walker” on Spotify.

Powell’s death has shocked and saddened many fans and fellow musicians, who took to social media to pay tribute to him and his legacy.

“Jesse Powell is another one of those artists that I don’t know ever received his flowers while he was here. His voice was incredible,” tweeted one fan.

“RIP Jesse Powell. You gave us some beautiful music,” wrote another.

“Rest In Peace Jesse Powell. You were one of my favorite singers growing up. Your voice was amazing and your music touched my soul,” said a third.

Powell is survived by his parents, his sisters, his nieces and nephews, and his loyal fans who will always remember him for his music and his spirit.