When you’re travelling long distances by road, the last thing you want to do is to make unwanted stops. Bathroom breaks come first but stops at toll booths every few kilometres come a close second. The reason is that the payment line is often long, and it takes several minutes to complete a transaction successfully. But what if there was a convenient way to make quicker toll payments? One that didn’t involve waiting time altogether? Well, FASTag makes it possible.

What is a FASTag?

With the automated toll collection technology known as FASTag, drivers can pay tolls without stopping or standing in line. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced RFID tags dubbed FASTag as part of the National Electronic Toll Collection Program.

Vehicles have the FASTag sticker attached to the front windscreen, and when they pass through a toll booth, the money is automatically deducted from the FASTag account associated with the vehicle.

How to Buy FASTag Online?

With the automated toll collection technology known as FASTag, drivers can pay tolls without stopping or standing in line. The NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) has introduced RFID tags dubbed FASTag as part of the National Electronic Toll Collection Program.

Some of the banks authorised to provide these cards include IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. You can follow these steps to buy a FASTag online from a bank.

Go to the bank’s website and find the FASTag product page.

Click “Apply Now.”

Fill out the form and upload the required documents.

Make the payment for your vehicle class (this will be transferred to your FASTag account).

You will receive the FASTag delivered to your address.

What Documents are Required to Buy FASTag online?

The following is the standard documentation that must be furnished by an individual when buying a FASTag:

RC of the vehicle.

A passport-size photo of the vehicle’s owner

KYC documents per the car owner’s category:

For Individuals –

ID proof and address proof from the list mentioned, and one passport-size photograph

Driving License PAN Card Passport Voter ID Card Aadhar Card (with address)

A valid driving licence would be sufficient for Address & ID proof.

For Corporate –

Certificate of Incorporation, Partnership Deed, or Firm PAN Registration Certificate Card of Ownership

PAN Card of the corporate Address Proof of the Proprietor

Photo ID of the signing authority

List of Directors with addresses/Name and addresses of Partners

Shop Act or other firm proof

How to Recharge a FASTag?

You can get FASTag recharged online or offline. If the FASTag is linked to a mobile payment system, the e-wallet will need to be refilled beforehand using UPI, credit or debit cards, or online banking. Also, the e-wallet must have a minimum balance. Logging onto the bank’s mobile banking app or net banking account is another way to get your FASTag recharged.

For an offline FASTag recharge, you can go to the closest branch of your bank.

The Bottom Line

If you’re ever in a rush or want to save time and get through a toll booth quickly, make sure you have a FASTag. So, if you still need to apply for it, apply for a FASTag with banks like IndusInd Bank. It provides an automatic recharge facility where if your FASTag balance falls below a certain amount, your FASTag will be instantly topped up.