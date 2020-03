Xiaomi on Monday unveiled the Redmi Note 9S which is a mid-range smartphone with some impressive specifications. It is the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was released along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. The Max version is a slight step up, as the name suggests, from the Redmi Note 9 Pro as well as Redmi Note 9S. So let’s put the two smartphones head to head and see what really separates them: