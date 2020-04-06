If you are looking for the best IELTS institute in Chandigarh so you have come to the right place.
There are numerous institutes running in Chandigarh but among all of them, a few are working very well.
So, to help you out we’ve created this list of 7 best IELTS Coaching institutes.
Now, without wasting any second.
Let’s get started:
7 Best IELTS Institutes In Chandigarh – (2020 List)-
This Institute provides flexible batches and live sessions for every student.
Grey Matters is known for its thorough research and professionalism, is a one-stop solution to aspirants of examinations like IELTS. Grey Matters traces its emergence from the year 1995 with an edge over other institutes.
Today when we look decades back we see thousands of our students on the having settled their careers as they were able to get right guidance at right time Grey Matters existence in the educational field is like flying of an eagle with an attitude and working on the pursuit of achieving perfection to the maximum extent.
Location 1: SCO 63-64, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh.grey-matters-IELTS-Chandigarh
Location 2: SCO 37-38, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh.
Contact No: 0172-5083014, 5083001, 5083006.
Other Centres: Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Khana, Bathinda, Moga, Karnal, Sangrur.
Course Duration: 1 month and 2-month options available.
8 Hour Batch: ₹ 16,800 per month and Rs. 25,700 for 2 months.
4 Hour Batch: ₹ 12,700 per month and Rs. 21,700 for 2 months.
Specialty: Grey Matters is the oldest IELTS institute in Chandigarh. However, they do not provide any Demo Classes to students. New batches start every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Flexible Batches and Batch Timings
Live Video Lectures
Interactive Sessions
Test Series
Doubt Counters
There are many things which you should consider while choosing an IELTS institute. Because no-one wants to waste their time & money and want to get most of it.
We’ve prepared this list for you so, you can choose the right institute for you.
Staff
The very first thing to consider is the staff’s attitude. The way they deal is the key factor to know about the institute. The staff must be experienced and should have a depth knowledge of English.
Demo-Class:
You can go for demo class first and then you can decide which Institute is best for you.
By attending demo classes you can have a good experience and interaction with the teachers and it will probably help you to choose the best place .
POST STUDY AT HOME ;
It may sound weird to you but it is good if you study at home before going to any Institute, you can start by improving your English.
For this, grammar would be the best thing to learn, as some institutes take more fees from those who do not have good command over English, therefore it would be the best way to improve basics of English at home, as a result you will take less time to learn IELTS.
ONLINE REVIEWS:
You can check the reviews of Institutes before visiting there and this will save you a lot of time. There will be no need to waste time on visiting each institute.
