AMOLED VS OLED: What's the difference The main difference between the AMOLED and OLED comes down to the Technology, Working and Display quality. The AMOLED display quality is much better than the OLEDs as it contains an additional layer of TFTs and follows backplane technologies. The AMOLED displays are much flexible as compared to the OLED display. Hence, they are much better and costly than the OLED display.

Over the years, smartphones have gone from being a sort of luxury to a necessity in life.

Initially, they were only used for calling and messaging but now you are able to perform multiple operations, just with a few touches of your fingertips.

As such, when buying a new phone a lot of things go down in your bucket list.

The RAM, ROM, processor, battery, display size and resolution and of course how can we forget the display type or technology.

You can try but you will fail to convince me that you have seen and stared blankly into the OLED or AMOLED wrote there in the description of these fancy smartphones or compared against each other and never wondered what these abbreviations mean and what’s in it for you, the buyer.

But why should you care about this stuff? Because if there exists a technology in our world more suited for your needs, would you not feel at a loss if you let it go and suffered just because you didn’t know about it.

However, it is also completely natural for you to feel overwhelmed and confused by such big words being thrown at you out of nowhere. That too about something that you didn’t even know that you needed to know about, to function in this world.

Well, you shall be confused no more because this article is here to help you, to not only feed the curiosity that lays within you but also to serve as a useful reference the next time you got out to buy a new device of any sort that contains a screen of one of the two preceding types.

Let discuss what are the main differences between the OLED and AMOLED.

OLED OLED Advantages OLED Disadvantages OLED is an abbreviation for an Organic Light Emitting Diode. As obvious from the name, it consists of thin layers of organic material that emit light on the passage of current, thus giving us vibrant color, flexibility and also less power consumption compared to our traditional LED displays. Wonderful! Isn’t it? They are widely used in mobiles, monitors and bendable and transparent lighting because of their inherent abilities. Cost-effective

Higher display quality

Increased brightness

Extensive backlight not required

Faster response time than LEDs and LCDs Shorter life spans than LCDs, LEDs.

There is a variation in color balancing.

No inherent water resistance. It can easily be damaged by water without protective films.



AMOLED AMOLED Advantages AMOLED Disadvantages AMOLED displays, on the other hand, abbreviated from Active Matrix Light Emitting Diode, consist of a thin film transistor (TFT) over the OLED displays giving it better use in larger displays. They can be considered, in a sense, a sub-type of OLED displays along with PMOLED (passive matrix light-emitting diodes) which are short living OLED displays that are cheap and used for smaller displays (up to 3 inches only). Didn’t you satisfy your hunger? Well, there is more to come. They generally have two TFT layers, one for starting and stopping the charging of the capacitors and the other for facilitating the process. These displays give a magnificent performance in televisions and laptop screens too. Come to think of it, AMOLED has become a fan favorite for the majority of Samsung® devices. Hasn’t it? Faster screen refresh rates. That’s something for the gamers with an unending desire of FPS!

Variety in display sizes. (Perhaps make a 10-inch smartphone? Oh wait those are called tablets)

Much better viewing angles compared to IPS LCDs (a whopping 170°)

The degradation of the screen with time is one of the key disadvantages of this double-edged sword.

These displays might be subject to screen burn-in.

Very costly compared to other displays. A big hit on your budget.



Key differences between OLED VS AMOLED