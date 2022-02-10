Transferring data to your Samsung phone is not a problem at all now. This article has shared different methods to transfer data to new android phones via MobileTrans, Xender, Samsung Smart Switch, SHAREit, etc.

People love upgrading their old Samsung phones to new models introduced by Samsung as this mobile company adds outstanding and admirable new features. The same is the case with Samsung Galaxy S22 as this phone has a genuine hype due to its design and other characteristics.

The complete launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be on the 25th of February 2022. The design of Samsung S22 and S22 Plus is rumored to be the evolution of S21’s design. Galaxy S22 does not have an oversized model as their display screen is predicted to range from 6.06 inches to 6.81 inches.

However, realistically, you would need to transfer data to Samsung S22, which is a big deal as people store a lot of data on their phones. To enlighten more on this topic, the article has presented the following methods in this article:

Method 1: Wondershare MobileTrans

Wondershare MobileTrans – Phone Transfer tool enables its userbase to transfer the selected data rather than the complete settings of the old Samsung phone. You can now transfer data from Android to Android with MobileTrans.

This software can transfer a wide range of data which includes books, notes, messages, photos, contacts, music, etc. It does not reset the device or delete the original data from the old Samsung phone. So, if you want to keep the data in your old phone as well while transferring it into the new Samsung S22, MobileTrans is the best option.

Moreover, MobileTrans is much suitable for non-technical users as the application does not contain a complex interface and transfer procedure. With one mere click, you can transfer the content from your old Samsung phone to the new Samsung S22.

Here, let’s discuss the method of how to transfer data to Samsung S22 with the assistance of MobileTrans:

Step 1: Launch the MobileTrans Software on the Computer

The first step requires you to launch the MobileTrans app on your computer. Now, you need to select the feature of “Phone Transfer” from the app’s home page.

Step 2: Attach Old and New Phone to your Computer

Make certain that both old and new phones are interlinked with MobileTrans software. There is a “Flip” button that you can use to switch between destination and source phones. The data transfer flow will be from the source phone to the destination phone.

Step 3: Choose the Type of Files and Initiate the Transfer Procedure

Mark all the files that you want to transfer to your new Samsung S22. Now, tap on the “Start” button, and the files will start being transferred. Make sure that the phones don’t disconnect during the transfer process. It will take a few minutes to complete the transfer of data. Now, look at the target Samsung S22 to check if all the data is transported to it.

Method 2: Samsung Smart Switch

The next method refers to the transfer of data through the Samsung Smart Switch. With this Samsung Switch, you have the freedom to move your selected text messages, photos, calendar, music, and contacts to your new Samsung S22. This application supports the recent Galaxy devices and tablets starting from Galaxy S2.

Other Android devices, including OPPO, Vivo, Huawei, Sony, HTC, and Lenovo, are also supported by the Samsung Smart Switch. It is required to have a minimum of 500 MB space in the internal memory of phones before you initiate the transfer process. Moreover, if you are using a wired connection, then make sure that your device supports the ‘MTP’ USB option for transferring media files.

Method 3: Xender

Xender is another top-notch application that fulfills the transfer needs of users from their old Samsung phone to the new Samsung S22. It ensures easy transfer and sets up a new Android phone from an old phone with its reliable features. One can share files, photos, videos, and music with the Xender app. It allows transferring all kinds of files, including PDF, Word, Excel, and ZIP folders.

This application is being utilized by almost 500 million+ users, and over 200 million files are being transferred on a daily basis. It has the highest speed of 40 MB/s, which means you can transfer files within seconds. Moreover, it is not required to have Wi-Fi, cables, or data usage. Files with Xender are eligible to be transferred anytime and anywhere.

Method 4: SHAREit

The last and most promising medium to transfer all of your data to the new Samsung Galaxy S22 is via the SHAREit application. It is 200 times faster than Bluetooth, with the highest speed of 42M/s. It does not consume the data and shares the data without compromising on its quality.

Almost 2 billion+ users are transferring their data with the assistance of SHAREit. You can transfer data to your new Android phones without any restriction of the Operating system. It allows the transfer of games, applications, videos, movies, wallpapers, music, etc.

The file manager makes it easy to delete and move files to manage the storage effortlessly. The application also shows high-quality online videos for its users.

Final Thoughts

We know the problematic and prolonged journey involved in the transfer of data to your new Android phone. Therefore, the article has provided information on how to transfer data from one phone to another with the aid of the MobileTrans.

One can also choose the easy and quick methods introduced by Xender, SHAREit, and Samsung Smart Switch. So, now it is not a hard task to transfer data to your new Samsung S22 as there are no risks involved.