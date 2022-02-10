Many people want to make money by selling cryptocurrencies. Now it can be even easier. It’s enough to choose the 7 Best Cryptocurrency Apps in India (2022) and start investing. Focus on professional traders who know exactly which assets bring the most profit. You can learn tips online and start investing in electronic currency using special apps. Each of them has a convenient and simple functions that even a beginner can figure out.

Kraken

The oldest exchange is Kraken. It was founded in 2011, and at the moment there are more than 92 types of cryptocurrency here. Investors who want to profit from transactions start their work with this app.

Users have an opportunity to make purchases and sales of electronic currency with a small commission. Anyone can carry out spot trading in futures and make transactions at the current rate on the market.

If you have any questions about the work of the program, contact the support service. Its operators work around the clock, so any user can call or write to the chat.

Among the shortcomings of the platform, it is worth noting the low security level. Many traders have faced theft as a result of hacking. Also, customers complain there isn’t a large selection of currencies, because altcoins and other cryptocurrencies are already available on many platforms. If you are just starting to trade on this exchange, use the classic version of the software, since the Kraken pro service charges a large percentage as a commission for completed transactions.

Binance

One of the most popular exchanges not only in the country but in the world is Binance. It was founded in 2017, and today traders can choose from more than 365 cryptocurrencies to make further transactions. The system offers a separate wallet, the Trust Wallet app, which is created for all users of this exchange.

For convenience, there are several trading platforms:

basic;

extended;

off-exchange.

For beginners, the basic one is ideal. It has all the necessary functions, as well as provide the ability to study dynamic price changes. The application is designed for getting both active and passive income.

Coinbase

If you are interested in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, you can start investing on the Coinbase platform. The service has been operating since 2012, at the moment there are more than 100 cryptocurrencies available to users. The site’s assets are about $255 billion.

For beginners, the classic version of the program is suitable. And if you are a professional and need additional tools, get started with the Coinbase Pro plan. In it, you get more types of orders, so there will be more opportunities for earning.