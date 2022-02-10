When it comes to getting more views on YouTube, many people think that you have to resort to paid methods in order to be successful. While there is nothing wrong with using a paid promotion, it is important to note that there are a number of organic strategies that you can use as well. In this blog post, we will discuss 10 of the best organic methods for promoting your videos and getting more REAL views on YouTube.

Method #1: Use Anchors

Anchors are individuals or organizations that have a large following on YouTube and can help promote your videos to their followers. You can reach out to anchors as either paid sponsors or unpaid collaborators. If you choose to work with an anchor as a sponsor, be prepared to pay them for their services. However, if you choose to collaborate with an anchor, they may be willing to promote your videos for free in exchange for a link back to their channel.

Method #2: Create Compelling Titles

The title of your video is one of the most important factors when it comes to getting views. You need to create a title that is both compelling and relevant to your target audience. You should also make sure that your title is SEO-friendly so that it will rank higher in Google and YouTube search results.

Method #3: Optimize Your Videos for Search

Another important factor when it comes to getting views is optimizing your videos for search. This means including the right keywords in your titles and descriptions. You should also create a transcript of your video and upload it to YouTube with proper keyword optimization. This will help you get more views from people who are searching for the information that is contained in your video.

Method #4: Promote Your Videos on Social Media

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest have billions of users. You can use these platforms to promote your videos and get more views from people who are already interested in the content that you have created.

Method #5: Use Custom Thumbnails

Custom thumbnails are small images that appear before a video plays on YouTube. You can upload custom thumbnails for each of your videos, or you can choose to use the default thumbnail. The important thing to remember is that your thumbnail should be compelling and relevant to your target audience.

Method #6: Add Closed Captions

Adding closed captions to your videos can help you get more views from people who are deaf or hard of hearing. You can add closed captions by uploading a transcript of your video to YouTube. You can also use automatic captioning services like Google Voice to create closed captions for your videos.

Method #7: Use YouTube Marketing Agency

If you don’t have the time or resources to promote your videos on your own, you can always hire a YouTube marketing agency like LenosTube to do it for you. A good marketing agency will know how to optimize your videos for search and create a compelling YouTube channel page. They will also be able to promote your videos on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Method #8: Use Video SEO Agency

A good video SEO agency such as LenosTube YouTube Agency knows how to optimize your videos for organic traffic. They can help you get more views from people who are searching for the information that is contained in your videos. They can also help you rank higher in Google and YouTube search results.

Method #9: Create Viral Videos

The best way to get more views on YouTube is to create viral videos. A viral video is a video that has been shared by thousands of people on social media platforms. Unfortunately, there is no magic formula for creating viral videos. However, if you create quality content that is relevant to your target audience, you increase the chances of your video going viral.

Method #10: Collaborate With Other YouTubers

Collaborating with other YouTubers is a great way to get more views on your videos. When two or more YouTubers collaborate, they can share each other’s audiences and help promote each other’s videos. This is a great way to increase exposure for your channel and get more views from people who are interested in the content that you have created.

Conclusion:

These are just a few of the many ways that you can get more views on your YouTube videos. By using these strategies, you can increase the exposure of your channel and get more views from people who are interested in the content that you have created.