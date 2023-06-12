Who is Pan Piano?

Pan Piano is a Taiwanese pianist and YouTuber who has gained over 3 million subscribers on her channel. She is well known for her piano covers of opening and ending themes from various anime and game titles, such as Chainsaw Man, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Digimon Adventure, and more. She is also known for cosplaying various characters on her videos, such as Wednesday Addams, Shima Rin from Yuru Camp, Velvet from Odin Sphere, and many others.

How did she start her YouTube career?

According to an interview she did with Newtype magazine⁴, Pan Piano started playing the piano when she was four years old and learned classical music. She was also into anime and games from Japan since she was a kid, and learned Japanese to study them. She started uploading piano covers of anime and game music on YouTube in 2018, and gradually gained popularity for her skills and style. She said that she enjoys playing music that she likes and sharing it with others who have the same interests.

Why does she cosplay on her videos?

Pan Piano said that she cosplays on her videos because she likes to express herself through different characters and outfits. She said that she chooses the costumes based on the mood and theme of the music, and sometimes based on the requests from her fans. She also said that she likes to challenge herself with different types of cosplay, such as cute, cool, sexy, or scary. She said that she spends a lot of time and money on her cosplay, but she thinks it’s worth it because it makes her happy and makes her videos more interesting.

What are some of her most popular videos?

Some of Pan Piano’s most popular videos are:

– Cyberpunk: Edgerunners OST I Really Want to Stay at Your House [piano] (1.7 million views)

– Chainsaw Man OP KICK BACK 米津玄師 Chainsaw Man [piano] (2.4 million views)

– 炸裂陳子豪 峮峮 チュンチュン [piano & dance] (941K views)

– G.E.M.シリーズ SPY×FAMILY てのひらアーニャちゃん & プチラマシリーズ SPY×FAMILY 箱入りSPY×FAMILY (BOX) unboxing (125K views)

– Rebecca \uD83D\uDE2D Cyberpunk: Edgerunners OST WHO’S READY FOR TOMORROW サイバーパンク エッジランナーズ [piano] (1.6 million views)

How can you support her?

Pan Piano has a Patreon page where you can support her by becoming a member. Depending on the tier you choose, you can get access to exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes videos, cosplay photos, downloadable content, live streams, and more. You can also support her by subscribing to her YouTube channel, following her on Twitter and Instagram, liking and commenting on her videos, and sharing them with your friends.

Conclusion

Pan Piano is a talented and creative pianist who combines her passion for anime and game music with her love for cosplay. She has a large and loyal fan base who appreciate her music and style. She is one of the most popular cosplaying pianists on YouTube, and she continues to impress her viewers with new covers and costumes every week.