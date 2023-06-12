Eslabon Armado, the popular regional Mexican group, has released their fifth studio album, Nostalgia, on May 6th, 2022. The album features 14 songs that cover a range of topics and styles, from heartbreak to corridos. The album has been well received by fans and critics alike, making history on the Billboard charts.

Nostalgia: A Diverse Mix of Songs

According to Apple Music, Pedro Tovar, the lead singer and songwriter of Eslabon Armado, said that each song on the album has a memory and gives a nostalgic vibe. He also said that he previewed some of the songs on social media for his listeners, a process that helped him shape the album.

Some of the songs on the album include collaborations with other artists, such as Junior H on “Dos Morritas” and DannyLux on “Si Supieras”. Tovar said that he chose these artists based on what his fans wanted and what suited the songs best.

The album also showcases the group’s versatility and creativity, as they experiment with different genres and beats. For example, “Luces Rojas” is a reggaeton-inspired song with guitars, while “Modo Depre : (” is a sad ballad with poignant lyrics.

Nostalgia: A Historic Debut on the Charts

Nostalgia has not only impressed the fans and critics, but also made a huge impact on the charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Latin Albums chart, and No. 9 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, Nostalgia is the first top 10-charting regional Mexican album ever on the Billboard 200 chart. It also achieved the biggest streaming week for a regional Mexican album, with 42.82 million on-demand official streams of its songs.

Nostalgia is also Eslabon Armado’s fifth consecutive No. 1 album on the Regional Mexican Albums chart, following their previous hits Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2, Corta Venas, Vibras de Noche and Tu Veneno Mortal.

Nostalgia: A Celebration of Eslabon Armado’s Success

Nostalgia is not only an album, but also a celebration of Eslabon Armado’s success and growth as a group. The four young members of the group have come a long way since their breakout in 2020 with Tu Veneno Mortal. They have gained millions of fans and followers across different platforms, earned multiple awards and nominations, and performed at various events and venues.

Nostalgia is a testament to Eslabon Armado’s talent and passion for music. It is an album that reflects their personal experiences, emotions and influences. It is an album that connects with their listeners and makes them feel nostalgic.

Nostalgia is available now on all streaming platforms. Don’t miss this amazing album by Eslabon Armado!