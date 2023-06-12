Who are Bill Nye and SZA?

Bill Nye is a famous American science communicator, comedian, writer and television presenter. He is also known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy” because of his popular science shows and books. He was born on November 27, 1955 and is currently 67 years old.

SZA is a popular American R&B singer and songwriter. She was born on November 8, 1990 and is currently 32 years old. She debuted in the music industry with her album Z in 2014 and gained fame with her album Ctrl in 2017. She has collaborated with artists like Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat and Justin Timberlake. She has been nominated for several Grammy Awards and an Academy Award.

How did the rumor start?

The rumor that Bill Nye and SZA dated for eight months started on Twitter on December 27, 2022, when a user posted two old photos of them together with the caption: “wait. cause no one told me bill nye and sza were dating for 8 months”. The tweet went viral and sparked many memes and jokes on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

What is the truth?

The truth is that Bill Nye and SZA never dated. The photos that were used to start the rumor were taken from different events where they met as guests or performers. One photo was from the Earth Day Live event in 2020, where they both participated in a segment about climate change. The other photo was from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2018, where they posed for a group picture with other celebrities.

According to OtakuKart, SZA and Bill Nye are not dating and have no romantic history. Bill Nye is happily married to his wife Liza Mundy, whom he wed earlier this year. They have been seen together at various public events and show their love for each other. SZA has also denied the rumor and laughed it off in a deleted Instagram story. She wrote: “To hell .. yall gotta go to hell”, along with three crying emojis.

SZA has been very private about her dating life and has not confirmed any relationship publicly. She has been linked to Drake, Kehlani and Scott Sasso in the past, but none of them have been verified.

Why did the rumor go viral?

The rumor went viral because it was absurd and hilarious to imagine that Bill Nye and SZA had a secret romance. Many people found it amusing to create memes and jokes about their supposed relationship, especially after SZA released her song Kill Bill, which is about taking revenge on an ex-lover. Some fans speculated that the song was about Bill Nye, even though it was clearly inspired by the Quentin Tarantino movie of the same name.

The rumor also went viral because it showed how easily misinformation can spread online without any evidence or verification. Many people believed or shared the rumor without checking the facts or sources behind it. This shows how important it is to be critical and careful when consuming information on the internet.

Conclusion

Bill Nye and SZA did not date for eight months or at all. The rumor was based on two photos that were taken out of context and used to create a false narrative. The rumor was debunked by both parties and by reliable sources online. The rumor was a joke that went too far and became viral without any basis in reality.