If you are experiencing shooting pain in your buttocks and legs you know what sciatica is. The good news is that this common condition can be treated with massages. A range of massages can reduce sciatica pain, but some are more applicable than others. Here you’ll find out how different massages like chiropractic or Swedish massage can relieve sciatica pain.

What Do the Numbers Say?

One study from 2012 shows how common the condition of sciatica is. Almost 25% of study participants above 20 reported that they’ve experienced sciatica over the 6 months. Another study shows that exceptional chiropractic care, like the one you can get at Walk In, can positively affect sciatica with disc protrusion.

Finally, numerous case studies report that patients with sciatica symptoms benefited largely from massage therapies that eliminated or reduced sciatica pain.

Can Chiropractic Massage Be the Answer?

When you’re experiencing agonizing pain running through your lower back and legs, you may think that nothing can help you. However, chiropractic massage can be the solution you’re looking for. Performed by a professional therapist who carefully applies pressure to specific spots following the chiropractor’s instructions, chiropractic massage can provide the wanted pain relief.

This massage will help your muscles relax, reducing inflammation and increasing muscle flexibility. Ultimately this massage will eliminate the pain and stress related to sciatica.

Chiropractors can also offer an array of noninvasive techniques, like spinal adjustments and exercises to address the sciatica issue and help you long-term without disturbing your everyday life.

Chiropractic Massage Benefits

The benefits of any massage including chiropractic massage are indisputable. This treatment will enhance the release of endorphins, a natural painkiller, and help your body heal. Here are some significant benefits of massage in sciatica treatment:

Relieves and prevents sciatica pain

Restores spinal alignment to help you with sciatic.

Helps your nervous system to restore and heal by reducing the inflammation of the sciatica nerve.

Makes you feel relaxed and rested.

Improves the relationship between your muscles and spine, issues that are often related to sciatica.

All these benefits can be boosted when chiropractic massage is paired with other treatments.

Types of Massages Beneficial in Sciatica Treatment

Here is a short list of massages effective in sciatica treatment accompanied by their focus and effects. Besides chiropractic massage, you can also opt for:

Manipulation – This treatment will stretch your tendons, ligaments, and muscles while improving movement and reducing pain.

Mobilization – Here focus is on the musculoskeletal system and improved movement.

Connective Tissue – This is a deeper massage that focuses on ligaments and tendons.

Deep Tissue Massage – the aim here is to reach deeper muscle tissue and realign muscle and fascia.

The bottom line is that all these massages can be beneficial in sciatica treatment. But every patient comes with specific issues and needs. So before you decide to treat your sciatica with massage therapy consult reputable chiropractic care.