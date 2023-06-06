If you have ever tried to message someone on Instagram or Facebook and got a notification saying “Not everyone can message this account”, you might be wondering what it means and how to fix it. In this article, we will explain why this message appears and what you can do to avoid it.

Why Not Everyone Can Message This Account?

There are different reasons why you might see this message when you try to message someone on Instagram or Facebook. Here are some of the most common ones:

– **The user is not following you.** Some users may have their privacy settings set to only allow messages from people they follow. This means that if you are not following them, you cannot message them unless they follow you back or accept your message request. To fix this, you can try following them and wait for them to follow you back or accept your request. You can also try commenting on their posts or stories to get their attention and ask them to message you.

– **The user’s birthday is not set to 18+.** One of Instagram’s restrictions is to automatically reject all messages from users who are under 18 years old if the user’s birthday is not set to 18+ in their profile. This is to protect minors from unwanted messages from strangers. To fix this, you can either wait until you turn 18 or change your birthday in your profile settings to 18+ (but be aware that this may violate Instagram’s terms of service).

– **There is an age restriction on the user’s account.** Some users may have their accounts set to only allow messages from people who are within a certain age range. For example, if a user’s account is set to only allow messages from people who are 18-25 years old, and you are 26 years old, you will not be able to message them. To fix this, you can either respect their preference and look for someone else to message or try contacting them through other means, such as email or phone.

– **The user has blocked you.** Another possible reason why you cannot message someone is that they have blocked you from contacting them. This means that they do not want to receive any messages or notifications from you. To fix this, you can either respect their decision and leave them alone or try apologizing and asking them to unblock you (but be aware that this may not work and may annoy them more).

How to Change Who Can Message You on Instagram or Facebook?

If you want to manage who can send you message requests on Instagram or Facebook, you can do the following:

– **On Instagram:** Tap on your profile picture and go to your profile. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner and tap on Settings. Tap on Privacy and then Messages. Choose whether message requests from someone on Instagram or Facebook go to your Chats list, Message Requests folder, or whether to receive them at all.

– **On Facebook:** Tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner and tap on Settings & Privacy. Tap on Settings and then Privacy Settings. Tap on Who can contact me and then Who can send me friend requests. Choose whether anyone or friends of friends can send you friend requests. You can also tap on Who can look me up and then Who can look you up using the phone number/email address/username you provided? Choose whether everyone, friends of friends, or friends can find you using these methods.

Conclusion

Not everyone can message this account is a common message that appears when you try to message someone on Instagram or Facebook who has restricted their messaging options. There are different reasons why this may happen, such as privacy settings, age restrictions, or blocking. You can try to fix this by following them, changing your birthday, respecting their preference, or contacting them through other means. You can also change your own messaging settings to control who can message you on these platforms.