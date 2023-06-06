Stalekracker is a popular social media personality, cookbook author, and YouTuber. He is best known for his cooking videos and clips highlighting south Louisiana culture. He is famous for sharing the recipes of various foods on his TikTok and Instagram accounts. In this article, we will explore Stalekracker’s net worth, real name, age, wife, kids, and more.

Who is Stalekracker?

Stalekracker’s real name is Justin Paul Chiasson aka JP Chiasson². He was born on November 12, 1981, in the United States of America³. Stalekracker is 41 years old and his zodiac sign is Scorpio³. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 70 kg³.

Stalekracker is a well-known figure in the social media world for his exceptional culinary skills and entertaining personality. He often wears a wig and a printed cap as his signature look³. He also has a cookbook titled “Stalekracker’s Cajun Cooking” which features his favorite recipes from his home state of Louisiana.

Stalekracker currently is a law enforcement officer with the Louisiana State Police². He also runs a YouTube channel with over 1.6 million subscribers where he posts videos on tech, gaming, and more².

Stalekracker Net Worth

Stalekracker makes money from various sources such as social media platforms, YouTube ads, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and cookbook sales. He has a huge fan base on TikTok with over 8.5 million followers and on Instagram with over 635k followers²⁴. He also has a website where he sells his merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, stickers, and more.

According to some online sources, Stalekracker’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 as of 2022¹⁴. However, this figure may not be accurate as Stalekracker has not revealed his exact income or assets publicly.

Stalekracker Wife and Kids

Stalekracker is married to Amy Chiasson, a beautiful 38-year-old woman who describes herself as a wife, mother, and animal lover³. The couple has been married for over two decades and they have two children together: Karlee Chiasson, 18 years old, and Hoyt Chiasson, 14 years old³.

Stalekracker rarely mentions his wife or kids on his social media accounts but he occasionally shares pictures of them on his Instagram stories. He once posted a sweet message for his wife on her birthday saying “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. I love you more than words can say”³.

Stalekracker and his family live in Louisiana where they enjoy their southern lifestyle. They also have several pets including dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, and goats³.

Conclusion

Stalekracker is a successful social media star who has gained fame and fortune from his cooking videos and other content. He has an estimated net worth of $50,000 to $100,000 as of 2022. He is married to Amy Chiasson and they have two children together. He is also a law enforcement officer and a cookbook author.

Stalekracker is an example of someone who has followed his passion and turned it into a career. He has inspired many people with his humor, charisma, and creativity. He continues to entertain his fans with his unique style and personality.