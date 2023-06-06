Rowoon is a popular South Korean singer, actor and model who is best known as a member of the K-pop boy group SF9 and for his roles in dramas such as Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know and The King’s Affection. He has a large fan base both domestically and internationally, and many are curious about his personal life, especially his love life. So, who is Rowoon’s wife or girlfriend? Is he married or dating someone?

Rowoon’s Marriage Status

The answer to the question of whether Rowoon is married or not is simple: he is not. Rowoon has never been married and has never publicly confirmed any romantic relationship with anyone. He is currently focusing on his career as a singer and actor, and has not expressed any plans to settle down anytime soon.

However, that does not mean that Rowoon has no interest in marriage. In fact, he has revealed that he values marriage more than his career in a recent episode of House On Wheels, where he reunited with his Extraordinary You co-stars Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon. When asked by actor Sung Dong Il which one was more important to him, marriage or acting, Rowoon answered without hesitation: “Marriage.”²

He explained that he thinks it would be very sad not to have a partner in his life who can love him entirely and grow old with him. He also said that marriage allows him to have someone who is always on his side. His answer was echoed by Lee Jae Wook, who also chose marriage over acting for similar reasons. Kim Hye Yoon, on the other hand, said that acting was more important to her.

Rowoon’s Dating Rumors

Although Rowoon has never confirmed any dating rumors, he has been linked to some of his co-stars in the past. The most notable one was with Kim Hye Yoon, who played his love interest in Extraordinary You. The two had amazing chemistry on screen and off screen, and many fans shipped them as a couple. They also won the Best Couple award at the MBC Drama Awards for their roles as Haru and Dan Oh.

However, both Rowoon and Kim Hye Yoon have denied any romantic feelings for each other and have maintained that they are just good friends and colleagues. They have also supported each other’s projects after Extraordinary You ended, such as She Would Never Know and The King’s Affection. Some fans still hope that they might get together in the future, but for now, they are just platonic.

Another co-star that Rowoon was rumored to be dating was Won Jin Ah, who played his love interest in She Would Never Know. The two also had great chemistry on screen and off screen, and some netizens speculated that they might be more than friends. However, there was no solid evidence to support this claim, and neither Rowoon nor Won Jin Ah addressed the rumor.

Rowoon’s Ideal Type

Rowoon has shared some of his preferences when it comes to his ideal type of partner in various interviews and shows. He has said that he likes someone who is kind-hearted, cheerful, positive and respectful. He also likes someone who can communicate well with him and understand him.

He has also mentioned some physical traits that he finds attractive, such as long hair, fair skin and a nice smile. He has also said that he likes someone who smells good and wears comfortable clothes.

Some of the celebrities that Rowoon has named as his ideal types are actress Kim Tae Ri, singer IU and model Han Hye Jin.

Conclusion

Rowoon is one of the most talented and charming idols and actors in the Korean entertainment industry today. He has a lot of fans who admire him for his skills and personality. However, he is not married or dating anyone at the moment, and he seems to be happy with his single status. He has expressed his desire to get married someday, but he has not met his ideal partner yet. He has also been involved in some dating rumors with his co-stars, but none of them were confirmed or addressed by him or them.

Rowoon is still young and has a bright future ahead of him. He has many opportunities to meet new people and find love along the way. Until then, he will continue to work hard on his music and acting projects, and make his fans proud of him. We wish him all the best in his personal and professional life!