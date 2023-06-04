Nikocado Avocado is a popular YouTuber who is known for his mukbang videos, where he eats large amounts of food on camera. He has over 1.9 million subscribers on his main channel, and several other channels where he posts different types of content. But how tall is Nikocado Avocado, and what is his real name?

Is Nikocado Avocado his real name?

Nikocado Avocado’s real name is Nicholas Perry. He was born on May 19, 1992, in Ukraine, and was adopted by an American family shortly after his birth. He grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with his younger sister1. He started his YouTube career in 2014 as a vegan food vlogger, but later switched to eating meat, dairy, eggs, and seafood2.

How tall is Nikocado Avocado?

Nikocado Avocado’s height is reported as either 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 8 inches, but his weight varies from 65 kg to 159 kg in 2022. He has dark brown eyes and hair. He is not very active physically, and often complains about his health issues and weight gain in his videos.

Why is Nikocado Avocado famous?

Nikocado Avocado is famous for his mukbang videos, where he eats large amounts of food on camera, often with his husband Orlin Home, whom he married in 2017. He also uploads videos of food challenges, recipes, cooking tutorials, and drama. He has collaborated with other mukbang YouTubers such as Zach Choi and Stephanie Soo, but has also been involved in controversies and feuds with them1. He is known for his frequent meltdowns and emotional outbursts on camera.

Conclusion

Nikocado Avocado is a mukbang YouTuber who has a height of either 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 8 inches, depending on the source. His real name is Nicholas Perry, and he was born in Ukraine and adopted by an American family. He started as a vegan food vlogger, but later changed his diet to include animal products. He is famous for his mukbang videos, where he eats large amounts of food on camera, often with his husband Orlin Home. He has also been involved in drama and controversies with other YouTubers.